Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Results 2020 To Be Out On Rajresults.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board is expected to declare the Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Class 10 results 2020 soon. The results are anticipated to be announced in the last week of July on the official websites of the education board: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As many as 11 lakh students appeared in Rajasthan board Class 10 examination in 2020.

Steps to check result

In order to check the results the students need to follow the steps given below :

1. Students need to first visit the RBSE's official websites (link provided above)

2. Students are required to click on the link showing class 10 results option

3. Student need to enter their roll number and put in all required details

4. Students can now view their result being displayed on the screen

5. Students need to check their scorecard carefully and download the result copy for reference

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020

On Tuesday, July 21 the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education declared the results of Arts streams. The per preliminary reports stated that overall 90.70 percent students have passed the examination. A total of 5,80,725 students had registered for RBSE exams in Arts stream out of which 5,26,726 have passed. Following similar criteria seen in other educational boards, girls have outshined boys in Rajasthan Board as well with a margin of 5 percent. While the pass percentage of boys stood at 88.45 percent, the girls are at 93.10 percent. The results were declared on the official website of the board.

