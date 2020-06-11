RBSE 2020 Admit Card Released By The Rajasthan State Board; Check Details

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE has released the class 10th admit card and class 12th hall ticket for the board examination on June 10, 2020, Wednesday. Students can download their respective admit cards from the official website of RBSE i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to reports, more than 20 lakh students will be attending the RBSE 2020 board exams.

RBSE admit card 2020

As per reports, the Rajasthan Board has been following the government guidelines and has raised the number of exam centres during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the remaining examinations will take place across 6201 examination centres. Earlier, Rajasthan Board had around 5680 centres for conducting exams. Various schools and other institutions are opening up to conduct state and national level board examinations. Also, it is mandatory for students to practice social distancing as it has become a primary concern for the schools.

Before going to the examination centre, students need to carefully keep their RBSE 2020 admit card with them. As per reports, RBSE class 12th exams will take place between June 18, 2020, to June 30, 2020. On the other hand, RBSE class 10th exams will happen from June 27, 2020, to June 30, 2020. Here we have mentioned steps for students to download board exams admit card for future reference. Take a look.

Students need to visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

They have to click on the Admit Card link for the RBSE hall ticket 2020 download, which will be visible under news updates.

This will lead them to a new page, where students need to enter their roll number and date of birth before proceeding.

Then they have to click on the submit button after carefully checking their details

Students can then download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has mentioned the date sheet for board examination on its official website. Here we have also mentioned the date sheet for remaining class 10th board exams and class 12th board exams for students’ reference. Take a look.

RBSE 10th Datesheet 2020

Subject Date Social Science June 29, 2020 Maths June 30, 2020

RBSE 12th Datesheet 2020

Subject Date Maths June 18, 2020 Information Technology and Programming June 19, 2020 Geography June 22, 2020 Home Science June 23, 2020 Painting June 24, 2020 Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Rajasthani and other language exams June 25, 2020 Sanskrit June 26, 2020 English Literature June 27, 2020 Dance and other vocational subjects June 29, 2020 Psychology June 30, 2020

