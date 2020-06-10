UPPSC Exam Date Revised For ACF, RFO Posts: UPPSC PCS (Pre)-2020 Postponed To October

UPPSC PCS-Prelims exam date has been revised for the recruitment of ACF and RFO posts. The Prelims Exam, which is known as Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services and is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), will now be conducted on October 11, 2020. The ACF and RFO posts refer to Assistant Conservator of Forest and Range Forest Officer posts under the UP government. Read on to know more details on the UPPSC exams.

ALSO READ| UPPSC BEO Exam Postponed? Check The New Announcement Made By The Board

UPPSC exam dates released for 13 exams

The recruitment exams were earlier slated to be conducted on June 21 but were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Yesterday, on June 9th, the UPPSC board released the dates for 13 exams and the UPPSC exam calendar can be checked from their official website. The official website for UPPSC exams can be accessed from the link here.

Here is the official calendar that was released on the UPPSC website yesterday.

Image courtesy: UPPSC website

ALSO READ| UPPSC Cut Off Marks For Prelims 2019, Examination Date, And Other Details

UPPSC upcoming exam for 2020

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mains-2020 is scheduled for October 11, 2020.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mains-2020 will be held on February 13, 2021.

PCS (Main)-2019 exam for General and Special Recruitment has been rescheduled from April 20 to July 25.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Preliminary Recruitment Exam-2019 which was scheduled for March 22 has been now postponed to August 16.

APO (Mains)-2018 has been rescheduled from May 16 to July 18.

Computer Assistant Exam-2019 which was scheduled for April 5 will now take place to August 23.

RO/ARO (Pre)-2016 has been rescheduled from May 3 to September 13.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) /Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mains-2019 has been postponed to September 19.

/Range Forest Officer has been postponed to September 19. Combined State Engineering Services Exam (Mains)-2019 has been postponed from June 7 to November 1.

Assistant Manager (non-technical) Screening Exam-2016 that is conducted for the recruitment into the UP Industries department would now be held from November 22.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Mains Recruitment Exam-2019 will be held on December 6

Recruitment Exam-2019 will be held on December 6 PO/APO (Main) Exam-2016 will be held on December 22.

PCS (Main)-2020 is now scheduled for January 22, 2021.

ALSO READ| UPPSC BEO Admit Card Released On Official Website: Check How To Download Admit Card

Visit the official website from the link here to be updated with the latest information from the UPPSC board.

Image courtesy: UPPSC website

ALSO READ| UPSC EPFO Exam Date Postponed From October 2020, New Dates To Be Announced Later

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock