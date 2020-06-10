UPPSC Exam Date Revised For ACF, RFO Posts: UPPSC PCS (Pre)-2020 Postponed To October

Quick links:
UPPSC PCS-Prelims exam date has been revised for the recruitment of ACF and RFO posts. The Prelims Exam, which is known as Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services and is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), will now be conducted on October 11, 2020. The ACF and RFO posts refer to Assistant Conservator of Forest and Range Forest Officer posts under the UP government. Read on to know more details on the UPPSC exams.
ALSO READ| UPPSC BEO Exam Postponed? Check The New Announcement Made By The Board
The recruitment exams were earlier slated to be conducted on June 21 but were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Yesterday, on June 9th, the UPPSC board released the dates for 13 exams and the UPPSC exam calendar can be checked from their official website. The official website for UPPSC exams can be accessed from the link here.
Here is the official calendar that was released on the UPPSC website yesterday.
Image courtesy: UPPSC website
ALSO READ| UPPSC Cut Off Marks For Prelims 2019, Examination Date, And Other Details
ALSO READ| UPPSC BEO Admit Card Released On Official Website: Check How To Download Admit Card
Visit the official website from the link here to be updated with the latest information from the UPPSC board.
Image courtesy: UPPSC website
ALSO READ| UPSC EPFO Exam Date Postponed From October 2020, New Dates To Be Announced Later
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock