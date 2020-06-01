RBSE 2020 Revised Time-table For Class 10 & 12 Is Out, Exams To Be Conducted In June

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the revised exam schedules for Class 10 and Class 12. RBSE 2020 examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 are pending due to the lockdown. The revised schedule for RBSE 2020 exams has been released on RBSE’s official website. RBSE’s Class 12 Board examination will be held from June 18 and will continue till June 30, 2020. And the class 10 board examination will be conducted from June 27 to June 30, 2020.

What is the RBSE time table for the board exams?

Below are the snapshots of the time table for student’s reference:

How will RBSE exams be conducted amidst the pandemic?

The RBSE has declared that the remaining class 10 and class 12 board exam papers will be conducted in a single shift. The board exam duration as mentioned in the time table will be 3 hours with an extra 15 minutes provided to students to go through the question papers. The students will be distributed the question papers at 8.30 AM, but they can only begin writing the board exam from 9 AM. Hence the total time allotted for the examinations will thus be from 8.30 to 11.45 AM.

The Rajasthan Government has ordered all the RBSE 2020 board examination centres to conduct the examinations while still maintaining all the social distancing norms and safety protocols as advocated by the Central Government of India. Rajasthan Government has issued revised guidelines regarding the lockdown. It has permitted public transport to become operational in all routes except containment zones. However, the schools still remain shut. But the Board of Secondary Education has secured a ‘go-ahead’ for conducting the Class 10 and 12 Board exams for the remaining papers.

A total of 11,79,830 students are registered for RBSE 2020 Class 12 board exams and the number of registered students for Class 10 board exams is 8,65,895. The board exams were postponed in the month of March 2020 due to the initiation of lockdown throughout the country. Due to this delay in conducting the exam, it is expected that the results will be announced as late as August 2020.

