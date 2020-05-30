CISCE Allows ICSE & ISC Students To Appear For Pending Exams In Their Current Location

In a relief to students across the country, the Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISE) has allowed students to appear for remaining examination papers of ICSE and ISC from an exam centre located in a CISCE affiliated school in the state, city or district where they are currently located. However, the requests for a change in the examination centre must be formally routed through the school from where the candidate has been registered for the 2020 examination. The deadline for the change of examination centre has been set on June 7.

Earlier on Wednesday, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that students who are stationed at a different location then they should contact their schools in the first week of June for further assistance. "Considering the concerns of students who were living in hostels and had travelled back to their hometowns or different locations, we have decided to make it easy for them. The students stationed at a different location than their school can contact their educational institutions in the first week of June for further assistance. Arrangements in this connection will be made thereafter," he said.

'We want students to be safe'

This decision has been taken considering the safety of students. "We want our students to be safe. We want that children of our nation write exams in a safe environment. By doing this, the safety of their families will also be ensured," he added. CBSE board exams which were postponed amid nationwide lockdown put in place to combat COVID-19 will take place in the month of July. The Union Minister also wished students luck and expressed hope that even in these testing times, they will pass exams with flying colours.

ICSE exams re-scheduled

The ICSE class X exams will be held from July 2 to July 12 whereas the ICE exams for Class XII will be held from July 1 to July 14. CISCE has also released important guidelines for students to follow while appearing for their respective examinations. For ISC or 12th students, exam for 8 papers remain while for ICSE or 10th, exams for 6 subjects had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus crisis. After the Council conducts the remaining exams, it will announce the results within a period of 6-8 weeks.