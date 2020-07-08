RBSE Result 2020: How To Check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 12th science result 2020 on July 8, Wednesday at 4 pm. Students who have taken the examination can check the same online at www.rajresults.nic.in. They can also check their results on the RBSE website www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Education Minister of Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra released the results in the RBSE conference hall. Here is how you can check it online. Read on to know more about 12th result:

12th Science result 2020

According to reports, this year 2,39,800 students appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 12th science exam. It concluded on June 27, 2020, after the officials deferred it from March amid the COVID-19 lockdown. A total of 218232 students have passed the exam, thus making the overall pass percentage of 91.96%. Here are simple steps for students to check their results online effortlessly. Check them out:

How to check RBSE result 2020?

For checking their 12th science result 2020, students can visit the official website of RBSE. Here is a step-by-step method for candidates to check them online. Students need to visit the official website for the RBSE result at www.rajresults.nic.in. They can also check their results www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Here are the steps:

On the home page, they would have to click on the link for RBSE result

They can further proceed to check class 12th science result 2020.

Students need to keep their credentials handy and type them to log in

It will lead to another page and will show their RBSE result

Students can check their marks, download it, and take a print out of the same.

Rajasthan Board news

In 2020, more than 9 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 2020 exams. They concluded on June 30, 2020. The board conducted the pending exams of subjects such as English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Geography. The RBSE result for class 10th students will reportedly come out in July.

Previous year RBSE result updates

A total of 260582 students registered for the class 12th science examination in 2019. As per reports, 92.88 per cent of students had cleared the science exam in the previous year. Moreover, this stream has been the top-performing one in the Rajasthan Board. So, it had a better passing percentage than commerce and arts subjects. Last year, various subjects like Environmental Science, Infotech, and Security had a pass percentage of 100 per cent. Furthermore, almost all the candidates passed Hindi and Agri subjects in RBSE result.

