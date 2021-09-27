REET 2021: Five Arrested For Cheating With Help Of Bluetooth Device Kept In Chappal

Rajasthan REET exam was conducted on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in several districts across the state. A total of five people have been arrested while they were taking the exam that was being held to recruit government teachers. The candidates who have been arrested were found wearing "chappals" with Bluetooth devices fitted inside the sole. This information was given to a media agency by officials.

The first person among the five who have been caught was cheating in Ajmer centre. As soon as police got the information and investigation started, an entire cheating racket was found across the state. Similar chappals have been found with Bluetooth and mobile devices in Bikaner and Sikar.

"The chappal is such it has an entire phone inside and a Bluetooth device. The candidate had a device inside his ear and someone from outside the exam hall was helping him cheat," police officer Ratan Lal Bhargav said.

In the next phase of exam candidates will not be allowed to wear slippers, sandals and shoes to the centre. This year in REET 2021 over 16 lakh students took the test for 31,000 posts in government schools. In order to be elected as teacher, candidate need to pass the REET 2021.

The police said, "Using this Bluetooth-equipped chappal, the gang of five people helped candidates solve REET exam. The gang had manufactured 25 Bluetooth-equipped chappals in Bikaner."

The gang members have been identified as Madanlal, Trilokchand, Omparakash, Gopal Krishna and Kiran. Further the investigation is underway. Ahead of REET exam, government had suspended internet and mobile services in Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur.

REET 2021: Guidelines that had to be followed

The rules said that if any government employee is found cheating in the exam, they will lose their job. And if any private institution is found involved in cases of cheating or any malpractices, they would lose their affiliation. Candidates had to reach the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Any employee found being negligent during the exam had to be suspended immediately. If the code mentioned on the paper and answer sheet does not match, candidates were asked to report the same to Invigilator as soon as possible.