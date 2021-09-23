REET 2021: Rajasthan University Exams On Sept 25 To 27 Cancelled; Check Here

In view of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2021, which is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2021, the Rajasthan government has canceled Rajasthan university exams 2021 falling between September 25 to 27. This year, approximately 16.51 lakh candidates are going to appear in the. REET 2021. This will fill 31,000 posts for teachers in the state.

Ahead of the Entrance Examination, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a series of announcements. One such announcement is that all REET candidates coming to appear in the examination will be provided free roadway travel. The state government also urged all the political parties, social organizations, and the general public to help in the smooth conduct of the exam. Rajasthan CM also announced that all the university examinations will be postponed for three days between September 25 to 27.

26 सिंतबर को आयोजित होने वाली रीट परीक्षा में 16.51 लाख अभ्यर्थी शामिल होंगे। यह प्रदेश की अभी तक की सबसे बड़ी परीक्षा होगी। प्रदेश सरकार ने अभ्यर्थियों के लिए रोडवेज में निशुल्क यात्रा का इंतजाम किया है। अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या काफी अधिक है ऐसे में सभी के सहयोग की जरूरत है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 22, 2021

REET 2021: Rajasthan CM Gehlot's announcement on REET 2021

According to the issued by the Rajasthan government, it read, "16.51 lakh candidates will appear in the REET exam to be held on September 26. This will be the biggest exam in the state so far. The state government has made arrangements for free travel on roadways for the candidates. The number of candidates is huge, so everyone's cooperation is needed".

Gehlot also appealed to the general public to provide help to aspirants in traveling, staying, and food. He also asked people not to spread any rumors regarding the examination in any form. Earlier, on September 17, the Rajasthan government Education Board of Secondary Education had issued admit cards for the REET 2021.

REET 2021 Admit Card | More details

Candidates must note that carrying the REET 2021 admit card to the examination center is mandatory, as candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without an admit card. REET 2021 is being held after almost 3 years in Rajasthan at 4,153 examination centers across 200 places in the state. Around 2.5 lakh candidates will take the examination at 592 centers in Jaipur alone. Meanwhile, it is strongly recommended that candidates must keep a regular check on the official website of the REET 2021 exam.

Image: PTI