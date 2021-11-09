REET Result 2021: RBSE Releases Grievance Forms For Teachers' Exam; Check How To Submit

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
REET Result 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has published the grievance form for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), which was released on November 2. Now, candidates can submit their grievances regarding the result, scorecard, and other issues related to the exam through a grievance form that is available on the official website.
According to official data, a total of 16 lakh candidates appeared in the examination, which was held on September 26, 2021. This year, Ajmer's Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi and Govind Soni of Udaipur have scored the highest marks in the Level 1 examination, while Kiart Singh from Sri Ganganagar, Surbhi Parikh of Bikaner, and Nibaram of Rajsamand have secured the first position in the Level 2 examination. Recently, the state education department announced plans to fill 60,000 seats after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave necessary orders to the education department at the review meeting. This vacancy drive aims to improve and strengthen the educational quality of the state and increase employment opportunities for the youth. Check how to submit the grievance form below.