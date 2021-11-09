REET Result 2021: RBSE Releases Grievance Forms For Teachers' Exam; Check How To Submit

REET Result 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has published the grievance form for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), which was released on November 2. Now, candidates can submit their grievances regarding the result, scorecard, and other issues related to the exam through a grievance form that is available on the official website.

According to official data, a total of 16 lakh candidates appeared in the examination, which was held on September 26, 2021. This year, Ajmer's Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi and Govind Soni of Udaipur have scored the highest marks in the Level 1 examination, while Kiart Singh from Sri Ganganagar, Surbhi Parikh of Bikaner, and Nibaram of Rajsamand have secured the first position in the Level 2 examination. Recently, the state education department announced plans to fill 60,000 seats after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave necessary orders to the education department at the review meeting. This vacancy drive aims to improve and strengthen the educational quality of the state and increase employment opportunities for the youth. Check how to submit the grievance form below.

REET Result 2021: Here's how to submit Grievance Form

STEP 1: To submit grievance forms, candidates need to visit the official website: www.reetbser21.com.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads, "Grievance on Result REET-2021 (Only for Level 1) | Grievance on Result REET-2021 (Only for Level 2).

STEP 3: Now enter credentials such as Roll Number, Candidate Name, Father's Name, and DOB.

STEP 4: Now, fill out the grievance form and submit it.

STEP 5: Keep a printout for future use.

