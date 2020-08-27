'Reopening Schools Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Could Worsen Crisis': CM Uddhav Cites US Reports

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that reports from the US show how opening schools during COVID-19 pandemic could lead to worse conditions adding that the state is not prepared if a similar situation arises here.

"There was a report from the US that about 97,000 children were infected by COVID-19 when schools were opened. What will we do if such a situation arises here?" asked Thackeray, while addressing a virtual meet of UPA-governed states organised by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

The CM further said that is why state cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking to postpone all educational sessions till the end of the year.

"It is good that in some states, the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is controlled and the situation is under control, but unfortunately we are not in such favourable situation," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray said while some people think that the reopening process is a little slower in Maharashtra but it is better to go slow rather than reversing the moves later.

READ | Maharashtra: COVID-19 Death Toll Touches 23,000; New Cases Rise By 14,888

READ | MPSC Exams Put Off Due To COVID-19 Situation: Maharashtra Govt

‘Lack of assistance from Centre’

The Chief Minister also said that the central government is about to halt the supply of PPE kits and ventilators to Maharashtra from September. He added that the situation is still unfavourable in the state and it requires medical assistance.

Thackeray had raised the issue with PM Modi in his previous meeting and said that more such meetings shouted be held, allowing the state governments to put forth their demands from the Centre.

"We should meet more often and not just when there is some crisis. We should also come up with a programme and approach the central government for our rights," he said.

Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday held a meeting via video conferencing, with Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and their counterparts of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand to address the issues regarding GST dues of states, postponement of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) exams.

READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Opposes Holding JEE & NEET Exams Amid Growing COVID-19 Threat

READ | BJP Flays BMC & Maharashtra Govt On Inability To Contain COVID-19 Fatality Rate In Mumbai

(With inputs from agency)