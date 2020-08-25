BJP Flays BMC & Maharashtra Govt On Inability To Contain COVID-19 Fatality Rate In Mumbai

On Tuesday, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya lashed out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government for failing to bring the case fatality rate in Mumbai under control. He lamented that Mumbai has a case fatality rate of 5.5% as against the country's average of 1.87%. Somaiya also noted that there is an increased demand for ICU, with patients unable to get beds. Observing that there is a shortage of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab in the city, he urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to show more seriousness on the COVID-19 situation.

Ex-BJP MP Kirit Somaiya remarked, "In comparison to the country’s case fatality rate of 1.87%, Mumbai has a case fatality rate of 5.5%. Even after 5 and a half months, the BMC and Thackeray government has not been able to bring the case fatality rate under control. This is a very sad thing. In the last few days, the demand for ICU has increased once again. People are not getting beds. Also, there is a shortage of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab. Will the Thackeray government show some seriousness at least now?"

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 1.37 lakh

With 743 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Monday, August 24, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,37,091. At present, there are 18,263 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,11,084 after 1025 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 20 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 7,439. 16 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

7,09,583 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till August 23. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.80% from August 17-August 23. As of August 23, 3846 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,437 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,829, 913, and 1,435 respectively.

While there are 604 active containment zones currently, 5,384 buildings have been sealed. 4,268 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 3,074 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 87 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 81%.

