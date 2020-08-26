Maharashtra CM Uddhav Opposes Holding JEE & NEET Exams Amid Growing COVID-19 Threat

Speaking at a virtual meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asserted that it was not possible to conduct exams at this juncture. With Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in attendance, the meeting discussed the demand to postpone the JEE and NEET exams. Mentioning that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government decided to promote final year university students instead of holding the exam, Thackeray observed that the threat of COVID-19 spread had increased now.

According to him, the future of students was of paramount importance. Citing the example of the US where 97,000 children tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, the Maharashtra CM contended that such a situation in India would be disastrous. Currently, there are 32,34,474 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 24,67,758 patients have recovered while 59,449 fatalities have been reported.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "When we talk about exams, we took a decision in May-end or June that final year students should be promoted by the aggregate of their marks from previous semesters. We did not say that we will not conduct the exam. Compared to June, the threat of COVID-19 infection has increased. In Mumbai, the situation is under control. But COVID-19 is spreading to other places. So if we were not in a condition to conduct exams in June, how will we hold the exams now? The future of the students should not be messed with."

He added, "Look at the situation in other countries. I read a report that the US opened schools, leading to 97,000 children getting infected with COVID-19. What we will do if such a situation arises here?"

Read: IIT Delhi Director: Further Delay In Conducting NEET, JEE Can Have Serious Repercussions

There was a report from the US that about 97,000 children were infected by #COVID19 when schools were opened. What will we do if such a situation arises here?: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at Sonia Gandhi's virtual meet with CMs of 7 states pic.twitter.com/M1ZB3Sptxg — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Read: NEET, JEE Main 2020: Sonu Sood Urges Govt To 'postpone Exams For 60 Days'

NTA rules out postponement of exams

While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13. Despite a huge clamour among students for the postponement of the JEE and NEET, the National Testing Agency reiterated that these exams would be held as scheduled. Assuring all the students of a safe environment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, it has written to the state governments to extend support for ensuring that the candidates are able to reach their exam centres on time. Additionally, the NTA has undertaken measures such as increasing the number of exam centres, reducing the candidates per room and giving a majority of the candidates their first choice of centre cities.

Read: NEET-JEE Row: Sonia Gandhi Chairs Meeting With 7 CMs; Mamata Says 'Let's Approach SC'