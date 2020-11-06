RPSC Recruitment 2020 Written Exam Commences For Over 5000 Constable Posts

RPSC police constable recruitment notification that was earlier released a few days ago, has now started their recruitment process. The written exam for police constable recruitment in Rajasthan state has commenced from today. The exam started today and will continue till November 8th. This year, there are more than 17 lakh candidates who have applied for the police constable recruitment. The RPSC recruitment 2020 is going to be completed within three days where each day two shifts will be held. Three lakh candidates are slated to appear in each shift. While the total number of candidates appearing for the exam is 17 lakhs, there are only 5438 constable posts to be filled in the RPSC recruitment 2020.

The written exam is being held at 518 exam centres in 32 districts of Rajasthan. All the candidates appearing for RPSC are advised to reach at the exam centre two hours before the scheduled time of the exam. Read on for more details on RPSC recruitment 2020 and RPSC police constable vacancy.

RPSC recruitment 2020

The RPSC police 2020 recruitment is for 5438 constable posts under the Rajasthan police department. The first shift of the exam starts from 9 am to 11 am in the morning. While the second shift of the RPSC police constable exam is carried out from 3 pm to 5 pm. RPSC constable recruitment exam will end on November 8. The basic syllabus of the RPSC recruitment exam includes questions from computer general knowledge, logical reasoning, general science, general studies, social science and contemporary issues, law provisions for a crime against women and children.etc. The Rajasthan police constable recruitment exam recently released the admit card for the same on their official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who then qualify the written exam would be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). There would be total 150 questions in the written exam which would carry 75 marks. Candidates need to complete their question paper within two hours. RPSC constable recruitment exam would be conducted in an offline mode. The exam paper would also carry negative marking of 0.25 marks.

