RPSC SO Exam 2021: Statistical Officer Exam On Dec 18; Check Exam Pattern

RPSC Recruitment 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the date for the examination for statistical officer posts. The recruitment drive was announced by the Rajasthan selection board in September this year. The examination will be conducted on December 18, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 43 positions in the organizations.

Recently, the commission released the exam and interview date sheets for various posts along with guidelines. The examinations for the selection of evaluation officers and deputy commandants will be conducted on November 17, 2021. An examination for the selection of assistant engineers will be conducted from November 22 to November 26.

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

Candidates must note that they will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination, academic merit, and interview.

The written exam will carry a weightage of 40% academic.

The academic merit will hold 20% importance and interview 40% weightage.

Admit card for RPSC Statistical Officer

The admit card for the examination will be issued only to those candidates who have registered for the examination through the official website. The admit card would contain details such as the exam center, date, and sessions.

To download the admit card, candidates would have to login into the SSO portal and download the admit cards after the commission releases them on the official portal.

RPSC Rajasthan 2021: Here's how to download SO Exam Schedule 2021 from the RPSC Official Site

To download the SO Exam Schedule 2021 visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Now, click on the section - News & Events available on the Home Page.

Click on the link - " Press Note regarding Exam Date for Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) - 2021 " available on the home page.

The RPSC SO Exam Schedule 2021 PDF will be opened on your screen.

Download the RPSC SO Exam Schedule 2021 PDF.

Image: Shutterstock