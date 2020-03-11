RTE Maharashtra 2020: How To Apply? Read Step-by-step Procedure

The Maharashtra government will be accepting all the online applications for the RTE Maharashtra Admission for the year 2020 to 2021. The students can also register by filling out the online application form for the RTE Maharashtra Admission 2020-2021. The students can click here for filling out the online application form.

Also Read: 98 Percent Class XII Students Appeared For Exam In Northeast Delhi

Students can check the website for the last day to fill the RTE admission form

The students can go through all the additional information like the school list, date, and the entire admission process. The Right To Education Act of 2009 has around 25% reservation for the school children which enables them to get admission to notable schools in diverse areas around Maharashtra. The official last date for the online application of the RTE Maharashtra exams will soon be announced by the website.

Also Read: Netizen Apologises To CBSE For Spreading Fake News Of Board Exam Paper Leak; Deletes Posts

RTE admission form is available on the official website

The RTE admission procedure for the students follows a simple process. The students who wish to appear for the RTE Maharashtra exams need to visit the official website to gain access to the RTE admission form. Students have to click on the 'online application' on the main menu.

The students will then have to click on the 'New Registration' tab which will redirect them to the RTE Maharashtra registration form. The process for the RTE admission form also follows a similar process for the students. Students have to fill in all the required details on the official website of RTE Maharashtra after which they have to select the 'register' tab.

Also Read: Over 98 Per Cent Attendance In Class 12 Board Exam In Riot-hit Northeast Delhi: CBSE

The students will also get their RTE admission user ID and password after completing the registration process. The candidates for RTE Maharashtra can also witness the list of schools by selecting the 'List of Schools' tab. It is important to note that the schools in Maharashtra which wish to make themselves eligible for RTE Maharashtra exams also have to get the approval of the Cluster/URC Head.

The criteria for the schools are valid age limit for the RTE admission, basic school contacts, total strength and vacancies for the RTE Maharashtra admission along with the location of the school on Google Maps. For the students, it is of prime importance to remember their RTE admission user name and password. Along with that, the students have to enter the accurate details to complete the RTE admission registration process.