SBI Officer Recruitment 2020: Bank Opens Registration For 3,850 Circle Based Posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications and fee payment for the position of Officer from July 27, 2020, to August 16, 2020. The eligible Indian citizens can apply for the position on the official website. According to the latest notification, before submitting the online applications, the candidates are required to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. The registration process will only be considered complete with the entire payment with the bank, online. The State bank of India has invited applications from the candidates to join as an Officer to fulfil total 3,850 vacancies. Even though the vacancies put forth by the bank are “provisional and may vary” depending on the bank’s actual requirement. Here is the full chart with details:

Read - SBI Sanctions Loans To Over 4 Lakh MSMEs Under Credit Guarantee Scheme

Read - SBI Recruitment 2020: Registrations For More Than 400 Posts Begin

How to apply for SBI Officer post?

Candidates can apply online only from 27.07.2020 to 16.08.2020. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Candidates should have a valid email ID and mobile number which should be kept active till the declaration of results.

It will be essentially required for receiving any communication/ call letters/advice from the bank by email/ SMS.

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.

Moreover, in case of any problem in filling up the form, payment of fee/ intimation charges or receipt of Admission/call letter, queries may be made at telephone no. 022-22820427 (between 11:00 AM to 04:00 PM on working days) or lodge their query on Bank’s Careers website. Candidates should mention ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA-2020’ in the subject of the email.

Read - 'Road Pe Rehna Padega, Itni Kam Milti Hai': SBI Chief's Pay-cut Query Reply An Eyeopener

Read - Sensex Rallies 307 Pts; SBI Soars Over 7 Pc Post Q4 Show

Image: Representative/Unsplash