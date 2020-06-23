SBI Recruitment 2020: Registrations For More Than 400 Posts Begin

The State Bank of India recently released notifications for SBI recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer. The SBI recruitment is done for the vacancies on a regular basis. The interested candidates can check the SBI SO recruitment notifications on the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. The candidates can also check all the detailed information regarding the SBI recruitment in the notifications.

SBI recruitment important dates and details

The online registrations for the SBI recruitment have now started from June 23, 2020. The last date to apply in SBI SO recruitment and to make the fee payment is July 13, 2020. The candidates can the printout for their duly filled application form till July 31, 2020.

The examination date, details about the admit card and other necessary information will be soon released on the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. The candidates are advised to regularly check the official website to know about all the latest updates and news related to the SBI recruitment.

SBI SO recruitment details

Executive (FI & MM) – 241

Sr. Executive (Social Banking & CSR) - 85

Sr. Executive (Digital Relations) - 02 Posts

Sr. Executive (Analytics) - 02 Posts

Sr. Executive (Digital Marketing) - 02 Posts

Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 01 Post

Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) - 01 Post

Central Research Team (Support) - 01 Post

Investment Officer - 09 Posts

Project Development Manager (Technology) - 01 Post

Relationship Manager - Backlog - 48 Posts

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Backlog - 03 Posts

SME Credit Analyst - 20 Posts

Product Manager - 06 Posts

Manager (Data Analyst) - 02 Posts

Manager (Digital Marketing) - 01 Post

Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata - 03 Posts

Banking Supervisory Specialist - 01 Post

Manager – Anytime Channel - 01 Post

Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 01 Post

Chief Manager (Special situation Team) - 03 Posts

Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 03 Posts

Data Protection Officer - 01 Post

Deputy Manager (IS Audit) - 08 Posts

Chief Officer (Security) - 01 Posts

How to check the SBI SO notification