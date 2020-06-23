SBI Recruitment 2020: Registrations For More Than 400 Posts Begin

The State Bank of India recently released notifications for SBI recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer. The SBI recruitment is done for the vacancies on a regular basis. The interested candidates can check the SBI SO recruitment notifications on the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. The candidates can also check all the detailed information regarding the SBI recruitment in the notifications.
SBI recruitment important dates and details
The online registrations for the SBI recruitment have now started from June 23, 2020. The last date to apply in SBI SO recruitment and to make the fee payment is July 13, 2020. The candidates can the printout for their duly filled application form till July 31, 2020.
The examination date, details about the admit card and other necessary information will be soon released on the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. The candidates are advised to regularly check the official website to know about all the latest updates and news related to the SBI recruitment.
SBI SO recruitment details
- Executive (FI & MM) – 241
- Sr. Executive (Social Banking & CSR) - 85
- Sr. Executive (Digital Relations) - 02 Posts
- Sr. Executive (Analytics) - 02 Posts
- Sr. Executive (Digital Marketing) - 02 Posts
- Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 01 Post
- Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) - 01 Post
- Central Research Team (Support) - 01 Post
- Investment Officer - 09 Posts
- Project Development Manager (Technology) - 01 Post
- Relationship Manager - Backlog - 48 Posts
- Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Backlog - 03 Posts
- SME Credit Analyst - 20 Posts
- Product Manager - 06 Posts
- Manager (Data Analyst) - 02 Posts
- Manager (Digital Marketing) - 01 Post
- Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata - 03 Posts
- Banking Supervisory Specialist - 01 Post
- Manager – Anytime Channel - 01 Post
- Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 01 Post
- Chief Manager (Special situation Team) - 03 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 03 Posts
- Data Protection Officer - 01 Post
- Deputy Manager (IS Audit) - 08 Posts
- Chief Officer (Security) - 01 Posts
How to check the SBI SO notification
- Go to the official website sbi.co.in
- Click on the latest announcement section on the top right corner of the homepage.
- A list of SBI SO notification will be displayed.
- Candidates interested in relevant SBI careers can click on the SBI SO notification to know the details about the vacancy.
- Download and save the SBI 2020 notification for future reference.