SBI PO Recruitment 2020 Notification Released; Check Eligibility, Date And Exam Pattern

India's top public sector bank State Bank of India has now released the date of Bank Probationary Officer (PO) exam 2020. As per the SBI PO 2020 notification released on the bank's official website, the preliminary exam will be held on December 31, 2020, January 2,4 and 5, 2021. The application fee for the SBI PO 2020 exam will be Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and 'Nil' for the SC/ST/PWD candidates.

According to the information released by SBI, over 2,000 jobs will be filled through this SBI PO exam. Out of the total 2,000 seats, 200 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the economically weaker section of the society. In order to clear the SBI recruitment process, candidates will be required to clear prelims, main and an interview round.

SBI PO Recruitment 2020

Eligibility

Candidates planning to appear for State Bank of India PO exam should have a graduation or equivalent degrees. Those who are currently in their final year or semester of graduation are also eligible to apply provisionally and if they will be called for an interview, they will have to present the proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31. The age limit for the applicants is between 21- 30 years of years.

Exam Pattern

Applicant appearing for SBI PO prelims exam should cover English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. According to the latest updates about the exam, the sectional cut-offs have been removed. The exam will be held online and will be of total 100 marks. Time limit to complete the entrance exam is 1 hour.

Salary

Once the candidate has cleared SBI PO entrance exam, his or her basic pay will be Rs 27,620 with 4 advance increments. Apart from this, the candidates will also be eligible for other benefits like DA, CCA and HRD. As per the guidelines, the candidates will also have to serve a bond of two years with the bank.

