IBPS 2020: IBPS RRB Main Exam Date Released, Check The Schedule On Ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has officially announced the IBPS RRB Main Exam date. The IBPS clear main exam date was announced on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. All the candidates who qualified the IBPS RRB prelims can now head to ibps.in. Read on to know more about the IBPS main exams 2020.

IBPS 2020

IBPS RRB Main Exam date

According to the notice posted on its official website, the IBPS RRB main exam date is scheduled to be January 30, 2021. In addition to this, the notice also announced that the IBPS Office assistants main exam date will be February 20, 2021. Candidates must also note that the IBPS PO main exam date will be February 2, 2021. Moreover, the Management Trainees main exams will be on Feb.4 as well. The IBPS clerk main exam date will be February 28, 2021.

The schedule/notice announcing all these exam dates is also available for download. It is advisable that candidates download this for future reference. Any changes in these dates will be notified by the IBPS on its official website, in a similar schedule.

IBPS SO 2020 exam date

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) also released the official IBPS SO 2020 notification on November 2. The IBPS SO recruitment drive will be conducted for Specialist Officer(SO). Candidates must note that the online registration for IBPS SO 2020 has officially begun on November 2, 2020. The IBPS SO vacancy will be open till November 23, 2020.

The Exam is being conducted for recruiting candidates for the posts of Specialist Officers in the following fields, IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. Candidates will be selected through three stages of the examination, Prelims, Main Exam, and the Interview round. All the interested candidates need to brace themselves and register for the IBPS SO recruitment and also start preparing.

About the IBPS

According to the IBPS official website, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body. It was started with the goal of encouraging the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks all over India. IBPS also provides standardised systems for assessment. It also provides result processing services to various organisations.