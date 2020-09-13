CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Admit Cards For Class 10 & 12 Released, See Steps To Download

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card of students appearing for Class X and Class XII compartment examinations. Students can visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in to download their admit card for this year's compartment exams. The examinations for students seeking to improve their marks are scheduled to be held from September 22 to September 29 across India.

Here's how to download Class X, XII 2020 compartment exams admit card

Step 1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in or click here

Step 2. Click on the Admit card link flashing on the homepage itself

Step 3. Enter your log-in credentials

Step 4. The candidate’s admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take its print out for future reference

Controversy surrounding exams

The announcement of the exam immediately came under fire after CBSE declared it earlier this month. Petitions were filed in Supreme Court to cancel the exams. The primary concern of the petitioners was that it would be impossible for the CBSE to safely hold the exams amid a COVID-19 pandemic. However, the apex court dismissed the plea to cancel the exams. Petitioners then raised concerns that the admissions in colleges and universities are drawing to an end and they won’t be able to get admissions even if they clear the exams. The three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the matter on September 14.

