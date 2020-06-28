SC Refuses To Stay Class X Board Exams For Rajasthan Board Scheduled On June 29 And 30

The Supreme Court on Sunday refused to interfere with the Rajasthan government order to conduct the Board Exams for Class X amidst the COVID-19 pandemic scare on June 29 and 30. An urgent petition was filed on Sunday before the Supreme Court by 40-year-old Maghi Devi, a Bikaner resident, who had appealed against the Rajasthan High Court order refusing to stay the board exams. The petition stated that the decision by the Rajasthan government would expose over 11,86,000 students to COVID-19 due to the fact that 120 schools in the state were used as quarantine centres for the stranded migrant labourers in the recent past.

Apex court refuses to interfere

The Supreme Court bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjeev Khanna was constituted urgently at 6:30 pm on Sunday to hear the petition and decide on the issue. The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the decision stating that the petition was filed in the 11th hour after the government had already taken the necessary precautionary measures to conduct the exams in a safe manner. The Supreme Court stated that this petition should have come to the Court earlier and additionally, has not highlighted any "major inconvenience".

The Rajasthan High Court order challenged before the Supreme Court was passed over a month back and since then there have been no COVID-19 positive cases reported from the examination centres. The Court had earlier refused to pass orders on a similar petition filed against the Karnataka government observing that the "Court should have minimum interference in academic issues". The Class X students in the State will now have to appear for the remaining papers under the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on June 29 and 30.

