Smart India Hackathon Gives Confidence To Students To Stand Up Like Warriors: HRD Minister

On the occasion of the Grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2020 (SIH) held on Saturday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal asserted that SIH provides confidence to the students to stand up like 'warriors' and 'decide on the path they want to take'. While congratulating the students the Union Minister also assured that the ideas coming up during the SIH will be implemented on the ground level.

“SIH provides confidence to the students to stand up like a warrior and decide on the path they want to take. I congratulate all participants. People have trust in you. We will ensure that whatever ideas come up during the Smart India Hackathon is implemented on the ground level" Pokhriyal said while speaking at the SIH 2020.

Pokhriyal also said that under Prime Minister's e-Vidya, online classes using technology have been started. The government is trying to use innovation and technology in the National Education Policy, he said. Adding further he said that the govt has initiated the National Education Technology Forum.

PM Modi Lauds Finalists of SIH

While addressing the students at the Smart India Hackathon, 2020, grand finale on Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the youth of the country is a storehouse of talent and filled with innovative and creative solutions to India's problems. He also praised the efforts of the students and organisers for conducting the Hackathon despite the challenging COVID-19 time.

The Prime Minister applauded the concept of a rainfall prediction model that was put forward by one of the finalists. He said if the innovation is successful than it would be of immense help to the farmers. He also lauded a participant for working towards reusable and bio-degradable sanitary napkin.

Smart India Hackathon 2020

Hackathon was started in the year 2017 and is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in their everyday lives. it inculcates a knowledge of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving. The first prize is Rs 1 lakh for the team.

With inputs from ANI, Image Credit PTI