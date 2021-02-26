Sri Sri University Launches School Of Cyber Peace, 20 Programmes Offered

Sri Sri University (SSU) in collaboration with the Cyber Peace Foundation and five other centers and faculty launched Sri Sri School of Cyber Peace with an aim of 'infusing cyber peace in cyber space'. The school offers 20 programs commencing from the upcoming session- 2021-22. The School was launched in presence of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Thursday, February 26.

SSU in a press release claimed the school to be the first of its kind in the world. "The School is committed to strengthening the global CyberPeace Ecosystem through the research and innovation-focused educational framework in sync with the ace initiative from the CyberPeace Foundation. The curriculum for the Degree Programmes in the field of cybersecurity has been conceptualized keeping in mind the Learning Outcome-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) on the one hand and having 65% plus hands-on experience for the students as per the spirit of National Education Policy 2020 on the other hand. This will enhance their employability quotient as well as entrepreneurial skills so that they are competent enough to start up their own ventures, which is a step towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’," reads the press release.

Programmes Offered in SSU School of Cyber Peace

The School offers various degree programmes like B. Tech. / B.Sc. (Research) in CSE (specialization in Cyber Security & Cyber Defense); B. Tech. / B.Sc. (Research) in CSE (specialization in Digital Forensic & Incident Response); M. Tech. (Regular) (specialization in Cyber Security); M. Tech. (Research) (specialization in Cyber Security); MBA (Cyber Security Management);Executive MBA (Cyber Security Management); Integrated MBA (B. Tech. / B. Sc. (Research) + Cyber Security Management); Integrated M. Tech. (B. Tech. + Cyber Security); Integrated M. Sc. (B. Sc. (Research) + Cyber Security).

Virtually inaugurated the four new Research & Innovation centers along with the Faculty of Emerging Technologies and Sri Sri School of Cyber peace at @SriSriU. These centers will become pioneers in finding disruptive solutions to challenges faced by humanity. pic.twitter.com/5tBQskLSus — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) February 24, 2021

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during his address said, “The world is incomplete without art, culture, architecture, and science. We need to nurture both the left and right brain activities and achieve synergies between the two in the contemporary world. This collaboration has created an ecosystem of happiness and harmony where happiness is realized as one's nature and spreading happiness is one's dharma. Together we can make this research unit one of the best in the whole world."



Talking about the importance of CyberPeace Education, Captain Vineet Kumar, Founder, and President, CyberPeace Foundation, said, “The CyberPeace Foundation envisions creating a global CyberPeace ecosystem which is only possible with the active involvement of the young generation in understating, learning, working, and innovating in the field.

