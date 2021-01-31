Rajita Bagga's 'The Unknown Edge' On Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Persona - A Treat To Devotees

Standing true to its title, The Unknown Edge provides a heartfelt and intimate account of author Rajita Kulkarni Bagga’s spiritual journey and gripping personal experiences with the renowned leader and The Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Bagga’s life-affirming words of wisdom and inspiration, narrating her transcendence journey with ‘Gurudev’ offers a pleasant surge of devotion and a profound sense of grace for readers seeking a spiritual breakthrough.

The author has elegantly penned her life’s thrills and adventures, grace, and mystery, including minute details with great authenticity that makes the book a compelling read. The memoir takes a reader from the tranquil lanes of Bangalore and to the scenic beauty of Lake Tahoe, weaving the author’s cultural experiences around the world by a single thread.

In her book The Unknown Edge, Bagga shares intricate details about balancing her busy corporate life as a successful banker, while also making an immense contribution to the Art of Living Foundation as a volunteer, educator and eventually helming the responsibilities as the President of Sri Sri University. Her journey fills the reader with a sense of upliftment as it unfolds glimpses from a realm ‘beyond the known’ through the transforming phases of her life.

The author’s love and gratitude towards her Guru and her dedication to walking the guided path also shine through her words. Her stories are not just one-sided and also provide a personal glimpse of how affectionate Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is towards his devotees and how he takes care of each one of them.

Rajita Bagga’s The Unknown Edge is a blend of knowledge and lessons of gratitude and devotion backed by personal experiences of a true devotee that one cannot miss. To get a closer look into her mystical journey of self-discovery, get your copy of the Amazon Best Seller (True Account category) today.

The blurb of the book

In The Unknown Edge, successful banker Rajita Kulkarni Bagga shares her journey with one of the most renowned spiritual masters of our time, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Her close association of nearly three decades with him provides a rare insight into Gurudev, the person, and the peaceful aura around him that touches people deeper than words and actions can.

Under his guidance, she herself transforms from a simple, middle-class girl into a sought-after global leader, transformational coach and educationist. Through her lens, we see how Gurudev leads an organisation now spread over 156 countries, while personally guiding his followers towards their growth, ever so often, offering glimpses from a realm beyond the known.

Replete with gripping personal stories and experiences with knowledge assimilated over the years, this is a heartfelt, inspiring account of a woman who balances the sunshine of worldly success with the wisdom of the other-worldly Transcendent Reality, staying on The Unknown Edge that bridges both. In reading her story, you will find resonance with the power of the Unknown in your own life, leaving you enriched and uplifted.

About the Author- Rajita Kulkarni Bagga

Living on The Unknown Edge has been the constant in Rajita Kulkarni Bagga’s life. From being a successful banker to a full-time role in the Art of Living founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji, Rajita has seen a rare ringside view of corporate success and achievement, as well as a glimpse into the depths and glory of spirituality.

Rajita is the President of the World Forum for Ethics in Business based in Brussels. She has held leadership excellence, meditation, and capacity-building workshops around the world for diverse audiences including World Bank executives to senior government staff, political leaders, and youth for over two decades.

As the President Sri Sri University at Bhubhaneshwar, she is one of India’s leading women educators. She travels the world, spreading the message of a one-world family inspired by Gurudev. Rajita resides with her husband, Ajay Bagga in Mumbai.

(Image credits: Twitter@RajitaBagga)