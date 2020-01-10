SSC CHSL Registration 2020: Follow These Steps To Apply Online

SSC CHSL Registration Form 2020 is an SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam that is organised by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to select deserving candidates for various posts such as DEO, Postal Assistant, LDC and Sorting Assistant. A large number of candidates across the nation appear for the examination, who desire to join the 'Central Government Departments'. The online application registration process for Combined Higher Secondary Level exam 2020 started on December 3, 2019. The last date to apply online for SSC CHSL registration 2020 is January 10, 2020. The official link for SSC CHSL 2020 Online Application is: https://ssc.nic.in/

SSC CHSL Registration 2020 apply online

Candidates are supposed to apply online to register and appear for SSC CHSL 2020. Below are the steps that one needs to take for successful online registration for the exam:

For the SSC CHSL registration form, click on the official link which is provided above on this page.

Once done, click on New User? Register Now Button. The registration link will open up in the new window.

Click on New Registration in SSC CHSL 2020 application window and then click on the register button.

To begin with the registration, candidates need to provide basic details like name, parents’ name, date of birth, email id, mobile number amongst others.

Then click on the submit button to submit your online SSC CHSL registration 2020 form. It is advised that candidates verify their details thoroughly before submitting the form. All the candidates will be issued Registration ID for SSC CHSL 2020 exam.

SC Examined Wealth Of Material Before Clearing Way For Temple

Candidates are required to login with the provided Registration ID, date of birth and password to complete registration for SSC CHSL 2020.

Once the above procedure is done, in the next step, candidates would have to upload photograph and signature following the requisites mentioned by SSC.

The photograph SSC CHSL registration 2020 must be clicked in front of white colour or light coloured background and must be more than 4 kb in size and less than 12 kb. The photograph resolution must be 100*120 pixels in width and height.

LK Advani Hails SC's Ayodhya Verdict As A 'moment Of Fulfilment'

The signature for SSC CHSL registration 2020 must be in black or blue ink on a white sheet. The scanned copy of the signature must be in jpg format and it should be more than 1 kb in size and less than 12 kb. The resolution should be 40*60 pixels in width and height.

Login with registered ID and password to complete the Part-II of the application form of SSC CHSL registration form.

HSC Time Table 2020 Announced; Check It Out At Mahahsscboard.in

After filling up the SSC CHSL registration 2020 application form, candidates must preview the entire application form of SSC CHSL 2020 once to look for any glitches in the form.

Click on the Final Submit button after previewing the complete online SSC CHSL Registration 2020 application form.

It is advised that the candidates download and get print copies of the submitted SSC CHSL registration 2020 form.

Lastly, candidates can proceed to submit the application fee for SSC CHSL 2020 either via online mode or offline mode. A candidate must pay Rs. 100/- as SSC CHSL registration 2020 application fee.

SSC site not working: SSC CGL 2019 last date of application extended?

Source: https://www.careerpower.in/ssc-chsl.html