SSC Site Not Working: SSC CGL 2019 Last Date Of Application Extended?

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam is considered to be one of the biggest examinations that are conducted for graduate students all over India. SSC conducts the CGL exam every year in order to recruit staff for various posts at various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and its Subordinate Offices.

Also Read | SSC Board Exam Time Table 2020: Time Table For SSC Examinations, 2020 Are Out

Today, since morning, candidates are searching about the SSC CGL 2019 online last date to be extended news. But, the deadline to apply for SSC CGL exam remains to be today, at 5 pm. The commission published two notices for the exams on Friday. In one of the notice, the candidates are advised to apply for the SSC CGL before the closing date as on the last date, the disconnection or inability or failure to login issues on the website due to heavy traffic on servers.

Also Read | HSC Time Table 2020 Announced; Check It Out At Mahahsscboard.in

While in the other notice, the commission conveyed corrections in the names of physical disabilities for posts of Assistant Section Officer (Ministry of Railways), Assistant Section Officer (AFHQ), Inspector Posts (Department of Posts), Assistant [Geological Survey of India (GSI)], Divisional Accountant (Offices under C&AG), Auditor (Offices under C&AG), Accountant (Offices under C&AG).

But till now there is no official notification on the extension of the last date to apply for SSC CGL 2019-2020.

As per the SSC CGL, 2019 notification that released on October 22, 2019, when the forms were also released the last date and time to apply online was stated as November 25, 2019, 5 pm. The last date to make payment for the same was November 27, 2019, 5 pm. The last date to generate the offline challan is also November 27, 2019. The last date to pay the fee through challan is during the working hours of the bank is November 29, 2019.

Also Read | SSC GK: SSC Exams Questions To Prepare For The Upcoming SSC Exams

The first tier exam will be held from March 2 to March 11, 2020. While the tier 2 exam is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 25, 2020. To apply for the SSC CGL 2019 exams, candidates have to do one-time registration at ssc.nic.in. Further, they need to fill the online form with all personal, educational and communication details along with a photography signature have to be uploaded.

After that, when one logs in using registration number and password, they can see apply link in CGL examination 2019 section under the latest notifications tab. Then they have to select exam centres, few specific details that are required only for CGL exam and were not filled during one-time registration, and pay the fee if applicable.

Also Read | SSC CGL 2019 Exam Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee And More

SSC CGL released the calendar of exams for 2019-2021. SSC CGL 2020 notification will be released on September 15, 2020. Application forms for the same will be available from that date until October 15, 2020. The exam dates will be out later.