SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2019 Candidates Allowed To Bring Masks And Sanitizers For COVID-19

The Staff Selection Commission has now given a new instruction to the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 candidates which will help them to take a needed precaution against coronavirus. Looking at the serious outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, SSC has announced that now there will be no biometric registration of the candidates. However, the SSC CHSL candidates will still have to give out their thumb impressions on the attendance sheets as well as the commission copies.

The candidates appearing for SSC CHSL exams are advised to carry their masks and sanitizers

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be conducted between March 17, 2020, and March 28, 2020. The candidates are also advised to carry their own masks and hand sanitizers to the SSC CHSL exam. However, one needs to note that the masks have to be small in size.

The candidates appearing for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam are allowed to carry a transparent water bottle

But the candidates also have to remove their protection masks for taking the photographs which will happen at the registration desks. The candidates appearing for SSC CHSL are also allowed to carry their own water bottles. However, water bottles have to be transparent.

The candidates appearing for SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam are also allowed to carry their own ball pen. The pens should have a transparent outer cover. It is also important to note that any other type of translucent pen will not be allowed. The candidates can check the official website of SSC CHSL here for additional information.

The photographs which will be taken at the registration desks will be used to verify the candidates during the stages of the SSC CHSL exams by the commission. The SSC CHSL commission has also taken some necessary measures by its service providers to sanitize the equipment like keyboards, mouse along with the tables and the handles which will be used by the candidates.