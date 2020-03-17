UPPSC BEO Exam Postponed? Check About Any Changes In The Scheduled March 2020 Date

In the wake of widespread Coronavirus, several government exams are being postponed or cancelled. However, it is not the same case with the UPPSC BEO Exam. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has not postponed or cancelled the BEO Prelims Exam as yet. Thus it will be held on March 22, 2020, as scheduled. No official statement from the authority has been released yet. The UPPSC BEO Exam is conducted to recruit 309 vacancies for the post of Block Education Officer (BEO). It is conducted in three tiers Prelims, Mains and Interviews.

UPPSC BEO EXAM Will Be Conducted On The Scheduled Date March 22, 2020

Students can download their respective Khand Shiksha Adhikari admit cards from the UPPSC official website that is uppsc.up.nic.in. It was expected that with the outbreak of Coronavirus, the UPPSC BEO Exam date could be extended but no news concerning that has been updated. The prelims and mains exams will be conducted in 18 districts of the Uttar Pradesh state. As mentioned earlier, the above UPPSC BEO Prelims will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, and the Mains will be conducted on September 13, 2020.

With more than 5 lakh students registered for BEO prelims exams. Several students have made a plea to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission that the BEO exam date must be extended, due to Coronavirus scare. The UPPSC is considering the plea but no official notification has been released in the context of UPPSC BEO date extension. The fact that the BEO exam is not a digital exam, and requires students to use OMR sheet has created a sense of concern amidst the students.

Government Exams which were postponed due to Coronavirus

In the wake of pandemic Coronavirus, some other government exams which have been ''Postponed'' are as follows:

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Recruitment Exam for the posts of Police Constables.

MPSC, The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has also postponed all exam in the month of March.

HSSC Exam for UDC, Instructor and Assistant Linemen exams.

New dates for these examinations will be updated on the official websites. So keep a check on the notifications bar.

