Mumbai University Exam 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Know The Latest Updates

The Vice-President of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidhyarthi Sena, Chetan Pednekar, recently announced on his social media handle that Mumbai University has postponed the examination due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus COVID-19. Mumbai University and other educational institutes have postponed the exams till March 31, 2020. In a detailed tweet, he also shared the pictures of notices regarding the same. The notices are also available at Mumbai University's official website. Mumbai University will keep updating the students about the same on the website.
#Coronavirus Mumbai University Postpones Examination.— CHETAN PEDNEKAR (@chetan_mnvs) March 17, 2020
Mumbai:Following Concern Raised By Parents,Teachers & Students, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidhyarthi Sena Have Urged State Government To Cancel And Postpone All Examinations Till After 31st March#Covid19 @Uni_Mumbai @mnsadhikrut pic.twitter.com/Lxd9vJeB2n
The University of Mumbai has also cancelled all the seminars, workshops and conferences that were scheduled in March 2020. In another notice, Mumbai University has stated a few precautionary methods for the professors and other staff members. In the notice, the university has announced that all the staff is requested to work from home till March 25, 2020. The university has also mentioned two helpline numbers for the staff if they face any problem while working from home.
