Mumbai University Exam 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Know The Latest Updates

The Vice-President of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidhyarthi Sena, Chetan Pednekar, recently announced on his social media handle that Mumbai University has postponed the examination due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus COVID-19. Mumbai University and other educational institutes have postponed the exams till March 31, 2020. In a detailed tweet, he also shared the pictures of notices regarding the same. The notices are also available at Mumbai University's official website. Mumbai University will keep updating the students about the same on the website.

Mumbai University postpones exams amid Coronavirus outbreak

Mumbai:Following Concern Raised By Parents,Teachers & Students, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidhyarthi Sena Have Urged State Government To Cancel And Postpone All Examinations Till After 31st March#Covid19 @Uni_Mumbai @mnsadhikrut pic.twitter.com/Lxd9vJeB2n — CHETAN PEDNEKAR (@chetan_mnvs) March 17, 2020

The University of Mumbai has also cancelled all the seminars, workshops and conferences that were scheduled in March 2020. In another notice, Mumbai University has stated a few precautionary methods for the professors and other staff members. In the notice, the university has announced that all the staff is requested to work from home till March 25, 2020. The university has also mentioned two helpline numbers for the staff if they face any problem while working from home.

However, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, these are the precautionary steps Mumbai University has suggested all the affiliated colleges to follow:

Avoid large gatherings on campus.

Any student/staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in the last 28 days, should be monitored and home quarantined for 14 days.

Faculty should be alert towards any student with sign and symptoms i.e fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, and should immediately have the student tested.

Till advised by the doctor, the student should not join the campus.

Faculty staff and student should also be advised about simple public health measures of hand and respiratory hygiene.

Frequently touched surfaces — doorknobs, switches, desktops, hand railings etc, should be disinfected

Provide alcohol-based hand cleaners/sanitizers in frequented spots of the campus.

Ensure availability of soap and water in the restrooms at all times.

Foot-operated pedal bins lined with a plastic bag should be provided in each classroom and restroom.

In hostels, the health status of students, as well as the other ancillary staff, should be monitored on a regular basis In case, there are suspected cases, the authorised local medical authority should be called for examination.

Anybody with sign and symptoms should call State/UT helpline number or Ministry of Health and Family welfare's 24*7 helpline at 011-23978046 or visit public health facility with a mask or mouth covered.

