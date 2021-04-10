SSC Constable GD Recruitment Notification 2021 Update: SSC Releases An Important Notice

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notification for aspirants waiting for the SSC Constable GD 2021 recruitment notification. As per the official annual calendar of SSC, the GD Constable recruitment notification 2021 was scheduled to release on March 25. However, the constable recruitment notification release was delayed due to some reasons, and it has not been released yet.

SSC on Friday night released an update regarding the release date of Constable GD Recruitment Notification 2021. As per the official notice, the SSC Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination. 2021 will be released in the first week of May.

"F. No. 3-L12O2O-P&P-I - Aspiring candidates for Constable (GD) in CAPFS, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021, are hereby informed that Notice of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination,2O2l, which was scheduled to be published on 25.03.2021, will now be published in the first week of May 2021," the official notice reads.

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021

The Staff Selection Commission, every year, conducts the exam for SSC GD Constable vacancy to select suitable candidates for Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (general duty). Candidates must note that the selection to these posts is done through a computer-based test followed by a physical efficiency test, a physical standard test, and finally, a medical examination. As per the official calendar, the SSC Constable GD Recruitment exam 2021 date is August 2.

Click here to read the official notice on SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021 Notification Date