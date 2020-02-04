SSC CPO Cut Off Marks For Previous Year, Exam Details; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Every year SSC (Staff Selection Commission) conducts various exams to fill the vacancies in different government departments and ministries. SSC CPO (Central Police Organisation) exam is conducted to fill the vacancies for SI and ASI post. SI (Sub Inspector) in CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) & ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) in CISF (Central Industrial Security Force).

Eligibility:

To be eligible for this exam you have to undergo four different stages which are as follows:

Age Limit : The minimum age required for this post is 20 years and the maximum age should not exceed 25 years.

: The minimum age required for this post is 20 years and the maximum age should not exceed 25 years. Educational Qualifications : Candidate must possess graduation degree in any discipline from an authorized University or any equivalent degree recognized as such by the Central Government.

: Candidate must possess graduation degree in any discipline from an authorized University or any equivalent degree recognized as such by the Central Government. Physical Standard Test : This section involves the time taken in the long jump, high jump, 100 meters race & shot put.

: This section involves the time taken in the long jump, high jump, 100 meters race & shot put. Medical Standard: The candidate should be without wearing glasses, and the minimum distant vision should be 6/6 and 6/9 of two eyes.

SSC CPO SI & ASI previous year Cut-Off Marks Male Candidates:

SSC CPO SI & ASI previous year Cut-Off Marks Female Candidates:

SSC CPO Important announcement for 2020-2021:

Staff Selection Commission has officially announced the important dates for its upcoming SSC CPO Exam 2020. SSC CPO 2020 is being conducted to recruit candidates to the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub Inspector in CAPFs, Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF, Inspector posts and Sub Inspector Posts. Candidates who fulfil the eligibility can apply for the examination. For the complete detail candidates can check the SSC CPO 2020-2021 Application Form, Exam dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Card & Result.

SSC CPO SI vacancies:

The total number of vacancies for SSC CPO vacancy 2019-20 exam has been published by SSC. Staff Selection Commission of India has introduced 2745 vacancies for SSC CPO 2019-20 exam. Last year, the Staff Selection Commission of India increased the overall SSC CPO Vacancy to 2697. Candidates selected for appointment for posts of SI in CAPFs and ASI in CISF are liable to serve anywhere in India. For further details visit the official website of SSC.

