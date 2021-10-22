SSC CPO Final Answer Key Released For SI, ASI Posts, Here's Direct Link

Staff Selection Commission on Thursday, October 21 released SSC SI in Delhi Police 2019 Answer Key. The answer key has been released for Paper-II. All those candidates who appeared for the Paper II examination can now download the answer key. Candidates must know that this is the final answer key. Therefore, they will not be allowed to raise objections.

The SSC CPO answer key can be accessed by visiting the official website of SSC. The official website on which it has been uploaded is ssc.nic.in. The question paper has also been released along with SSC SI, ASI answer key by the commission. The Commission has also released an official notification regarding the same. The notification suggests that the candidates can take printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the final answer keys. This can be done within a duration of 30 days as the deadline will end on November 20, 2021 (6 pm).

Official notification reads, “In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) w.r.t. Paper-II of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019 on the website of the Commission on 21.10.2021.”

SSC SI in Delhi Police 2019 Final Answer Key: Steps to download

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on SSC SI in Delhi Police 2019 Answer Key link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where a PDF file will be opened which will have the final answer key link

Candidates should check the answer key and download it

Candidates are advised to take its hard copy for further need

To be noted that the Commission released Paper II marks on October 19, 2021. The marks are available for candidates from October 18 to November 1, 2021. The result has already been declared on September 3, 2021. Here is the direct link to view official notification. The direct link to check final answer key can also be checked by clicking here.