SSC Exam Calendar 2020: Schedule For Various Exams Released By Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC exam calendar 2020 for various examinations. The SSC exam calendar 2020 was released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. The important notice regarding the SSC exam date was released today. The SSC exam calendar 2020 is for the upcoming exams to be conducted by the commission. The candidates who had applied for the examinations can now go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in to check the SSC exam calendar 2020. For all the people who are wondering about their SSC exam date, here is everything you need to know about it.

SSC exam calendar 2020

In the official notice about the SSC exam date, it is announced that the Selection Posts Examination, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination will be held in the month of October and November 2020. The official notice also mentioned that the SSC exam date and schedule of other examinations including Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, Combined Graduate Level Examination, Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL exam 2020) and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination will be declared by the Staff Selection Commission on September 22, 2020. The commission has mentioned that they are mandated to conduct these examinations. Here is a look at the official notice by Staff Selection Commission.

See the official notice regarding the SSC exam calendar 2020 HERE

Staff Selection Commission yesterday released an important notice regarding the SSC CHSL exam centre change. The commission in its notice said that the window of modifying the examination centre of candidates in their combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination 2019 will be starting from September 18, 2020, and will continue till September 20, 2020.

See SSC CHSL exam centre change notice HERE

The official notice read as, “The remaining candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level examination, 2019, may modify their examination centres from 18-09-2020 to 20-09-2020 by login through their ‘Registration Number and Password on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in).” All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Staff Selection Commission to know about all the latest updates and news related to SSC CHSL exam 2020 and other SSC exam date.

