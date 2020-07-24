HP SSC Exam 2020: State Govt Postpones 11 Pending Exams Across 36 Categories

The Himachal Pradesh government has postponed the HP SSC exams that were scheduled to take place between July 26 to August 2, 2020. The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had written to the state government regarding the conduction of the exams but the ‎Jai Ram Thakur-led government reportedly denied them permission citing growing cases of coronavirus across India and in the Himalayan state. The Commission was supposed to hold 11 exams across 36 different categories between the aforementioned dates, but now the examinations will be held sometime in the future.

Read: Goa Board SSC Result 2020 To Be Declared On July 28, Check Details Here

The 11 exams that were scheduled to take place from Sunday onwards were for the posts of Field Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Laboratory Technician, Sr. Laboratory Technician now as Medical Laboratory Technician Gr-II, Senior Technician (Electrical), Sr. Asstt. Accounts, Supervisor, Hostel Superintendent, Junior Officer (Supervisory Trainee-P&A) at SO Level, Junior Engineer (Civil), and Electrician. The schedule for these exams was announced by the HP SSC on July 8 following its initial postponement in May.

Read: Telangana Cancels SSC, Intermediate Exams For TOSS In Wake Of Rising COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 situation

According to figures by the Ministry of Health, Himachal Pradesh currently has at least 1,834 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 11 people have lost their lives. As per the data, over 1,100 patients have successfully recovered from the disease in the state. Meanwhile, India is currently the third-most badly affected country in the world, with one of the only three nations that have breached the million mark in reporting COVID-19 cases. India has over 1.29 million infections and more than 30,000 deaths as of July 23.

Read: Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MHBHSE 10th Result Likely To Be Announced This Week

Read: Army Recruitment 2020: AFMS SSC Medical Officer Forms Out Now On 'amcsscentry.gov.in'

