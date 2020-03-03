SSC Time Table 2020: Here Are SSC Exam Dates And The Detailed Time Table

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the SSC time table for the academic year 2020. MSBSHSE class 10th examination is scheduled to be held between March 3, 2020, to March 23, 2020. The SSC time table will make students aware of their examination date and will provide time to prepare well. Therefore, they can create an effective study plan according to the SSC board time table.
MSBSHSE has included the internal assessment for social science and languages for class 10th. The students are advised to consider the revised pattern while preparing for their exams. We are providing a detailed and updated Maharashtra SSC board time table. This will not only help you with the SSC exam dates but also assist in preparing a robust strategy as per your schedule. Here’s everything you need to know about SSC exam date and SSC time table.
|
Date
|Time
|First Half
|Time
|Second Half
|March 3, 2020
|11.00 AM to 2.00 PM
|
First Language
Marathi (01)
Hindi (02)
Urdu (04)
Gujarati (05)
Kannada (06)
Tamil (07)
Telugu (08)
Malayalam (09)
Sindhi (10)
Bengali (11)
Punjabi (12)
|
3.00 PM to 6.00 PM
|
German (34)
French (35)
|March 4, 2020
|11.00 AM to 2.00 PM
|
Second and Third Language
Marathi (16)
Kannada (20)
Tamil (21)
Telugu (22)
Malayalam (23)
Sindhi (24)
Bengali (25)
Punjabi (26)
11.00AM to 1.00PM
Second Or Third Language (11.00 AM TO 1.00 PM)
(Composite Course)
Marathi (Composite) (A)
|March 6, 2020
|11.00 AM to 2.00 PM
|
Second Or Third Language
Hindi (15)
Second Or Third Language ( 11.00 AM TO 1.00 PM)
(Composite Course)
Hindi (Composite) (B)
|March 7, 2020
|11.00 AM to 2.00 PM
|
Second Or Third Language
Urdu (18)
Gujarati (19)
Sanskrit (27)
Pali (28)
Ardhamagadhi (29)
Persian (30)
Arabic (31)
Avesta (32)
Pahalavi (33)
Russian (36)
|3.00 PM to 5.00 PM
|
Second Or Third Language
(Composite Course)
Urdu (Composite) (C)
Sanskrit(Composite) (D)
Pali (Composite) (E)
Ardhamagadhi (Composite) (F)
Arabic (Composite) (G)
Persian (Composite) (H)
French (Composite) (I)
German (Composite) (J)
Russian (Composite) (K)
Kannada (Composite) (L)
Tamil (Composite) (M)
Telugu (Composite) (N)
Malayalam (Composite) (P)
Sindhi (Composite) (Q)
Punjabi (Composite) (R)
Bengali (Composite) (S)
Gujarati (Composite) (T)
|March 9, 2020
|11.00 AM to 2.00 PM
|
First Language
English (03)
Third Language
English (17)
|March 12, 2020
|11.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|
Mathematics (71)
Part-I
(Algebra)
Arithmetic (76)
(For blind, deaf, spastics, autism, learning disabled & other eligible divyang candidates)
|March 14, 2020
|11.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|
Mathematics (71)
Part-II
(Geometry)
|March 16, 2020
|11.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|
Science & Technology (72)
Part-I
(11.00 AM to 1.30 PM)
Physiology Hygiene & Home Science (77)
(For blind, deaf, spastics, autism, learning disabled & other eligible divyang candidates)
|March 18, 2020
|11.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|
Science & Technology (72)
Part-II
|March 19, 2020
|3.00 PM to 6.00 PM
|
Multi Skill Foundation Course/Introduction to Basic Technology (81)
Automobile Service Technician (82)
Retail Merchandising (83)
Healthcare-General Duty Assistant (84)
Beauty & Wellness (85)
Physical Education & Sports (86)
Tourism & Travels (87)
Agriculture (88)
Media & Entertainment (89)
Banking & Financial Services (90)
Mechanical Technology (91)
Electrical Technology (92)
Electronics Technology (93)
Elecronics & Hardware Installation Technician (94)
|March 21, 2020
|11.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|
Social Sciences (73)
Paper-I
History & Political Science
|
March 23, 2020
|11.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|
Social Sciences (73)
Paper-II
Geography
