SSC Time Table 2020: Here Are SSC Exam Dates And The Detailed Time Table

Education

SSC time table: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the SSC time table for the academic year 2020.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
ssc time table

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the SSC time table for the academic year 2020. MSBSHSE class 10th examination is scheduled to be held between March 3, 2020, to March 23, 2020. The SSC time table will make students aware of their examination date and will provide time to prepare well. Therefore, they can create an effective study plan according to the SSC board time table. 

MSBSHSE has included the internal assessment for social science and languages for class 10th. The students are advised to consider the revised pattern while preparing for their exams. We are providing a detailed and updated Maharashtra SSC board time table. This will not only help you with the SSC exam dates but also assist in preparing a robust strategy as per your schedule. Here’s everything you need to know about SSC exam date and SSC time table. 

SSC time table 

Date

 Time  First Half Time  Second Half
March 3, 2020 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM

First Language

Marathi (01)

Hindi (02)

Urdu (04)

Gujarati (05)

Kannada (06)

Tamil (07)

Telugu (08)

Malayalam (09)

Sindhi (10)

Bengali (11)

Punjabi (12)

3.00 PM to 6.00 PM

German (34)

French (35)
March 4, 2020 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM

Second and Third Language

Marathi (16)

Kannada (20)

Tamil (21)

Telugu (22)

Malayalam (23)

Sindhi (24)

Bengali (25)

Punjabi (26)

11.00AM  to 1.00PM

Second Or Third Language (11.00 AM TO 1.00 PM)

(Composite Course)

Marathi (Composite) (A)

    
March 6, 2020 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM

Second Or Third Language

Hindi  (15)

Second Or Third Language ( 11.00 AM TO 1.00 PM)

(Composite Course)

Hindi (Composite) (B)

    
March 7, 2020 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM

Second Or Third Language

Urdu (18)

Gujarati (19)

Sanskrit (27)

Pali (28)

Ardhamagadhi (29)

Persian (30)

Arabic (31)

Avesta (32)

Pahalavi (33)

Russian (36)

 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM

Second Or Third Language

(Composite Course)

Urdu (Composite) (C)

Sanskrit(Composite) (D)

Pali (Composite) (E)

Ardhamagadhi (Composite) (F)

Arabic (Composite) (G)

Persian (Composite) (H)

French (Composite) (I)

German (Composite) (J)

Russian (Composite) (K)

Kannada (Composite) (L)

Tamil (Composite) (M)

Telugu (Composite) (N)

Malayalam (Composite) (P)

Sindhi (Composite) (Q)

Punjabi (Composite) (R)

Bengali (Composite) (S)

Gujarati (Composite) (T)
March 9, 2020 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM

First Language

English (03)

Third Language

English (17)

 

    
March 12, 2020 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM

Mathematics  (71)

Part-I

(Algebra)

Arithmetic (76)

(For blind, deaf, spastics, autism, learning disabled & other eligible divyang candidates)

    
March 14, 2020 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM

Mathematics  (71)

Part-II

(Geometry)

    
March 16, 2020 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM

Science & Technology (72)

Part-I

(11.00 AM to 1.30 PM)

Physiology Hygiene & Home Science  (77)

(For blind, deaf, spastics, autism, learning disabled & other eligible divyang candidates)

    
March 18, 2020 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM

Science & Technology (72)

Part-II

    
March 19, 2020     3.00 PM to 6.00 PM

Multi Skill Foundation Course/Introduction to Basic Technology  (81)

Automobile Service Technician (82)

Retail Merchandising (83)

Healthcare-General Duty Assistant  (84)

Beauty & Wellness (85)

Physical Education & Sports (86)

Tourism & Travels (87)

Agriculture (88)

Media & Entertainment (89)

Banking & Financial Services (90)

Mechanical Technology (91)

Electrical Technology (92)

Electronics Technology (93)

Elecronics & Hardware Installation Technician (94)
March 21, 2020 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM

Social Sciences (73)

Paper-I

History & Political Science

    

March 23, 2020

 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM

Social Sciences (73)

Paper-II

Geography

    

