SSC Time Table 2020: Here Are SSC Exam Dates And The Detailed Time Table

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the SSC time table for the academic year 2020. MSBSHSE class 10th examination is scheduled to be held between March 3, 2020, to March 23, 2020. The SSC time table will make students aware of their examination date and will provide time to prepare well. Therefore, they can create an effective study plan according to the SSC board time table.

MSBSHSE has included the internal assessment for social science and languages for class 10th. The students are advised to consider the revised pattern while preparing for their exams. We are providing a detailed and updated Maharashtra SSC board time table. This will not only help you with the SSC exam dates but also assist in preparing a robust strategy as per your schedule. Here’s everything you need to know about SSC exam date and SSC time table.

Also read: SSC GK 2019: Examination Time Table, Pattern, And Other Updates

Also read: HSC Time Table 2020 Announced; Check It Out At Mahahsscboard.in



SSC time table

Date Time First Half Time Second Half March 3, 2020 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM First Language Marathi (01) Hindi (02) Urdu (04) Gujarati (05) Kannada (06) Tamil (07) Telugu (08) Malayalam (09) Sindhi (10) Bengali (11) Punjabi (12) 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM German (34) French (35) March 4, 2020 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM Second and Third Language Marathi (16) Kannada (20) Tamil (21) Telugu (22) Malayalam (23) Sindhi (24) Bengali (25) Punjabi (26) 11.00AM to 1.00PM Second Or Third Language (11.00 AM TO 1.00 PM) (Composite Course) Marathi (Composite) (A) March 6, 2020 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM Second Or Third Language Hindi (15) Second Or Third Language ( 11.00 AM TO 1.00 PM) (Composite Course) Hindi (Composite) (B) March 7, 2020 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM Second Or Third Language Urdu (18) Gujarati (19) Sanskrit (27) Pali (28) Ardhamagadhi (29) Persian (30) Arabic (31) Avesta (32) Pahalavi (33) Russian (36) 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM Second Or Third Language (Composite Course) Urdu (Composite) (C) Sanskrit(Composite) (D) Pali (Composite) (E) Ardhamagadhi (Composite) (F) Arabic (Composite) (G) Persian (Composite) (H) French (Composite) (I) German (Composite) (J) Russian (Composite) (K) Kannada (Composite) (L) Tamil (Composite) (M) Telugu (Composite) (N) Malayalam (Composite) (P) Sindhi (Composite) (Q) Punjabi (Composite) (R) Bengali (Composite) (S) Gujarati (Composite) (T) March 9, 2020 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM First Language English (03) Third Language English (17) March 12, 2020 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM Mathematics (71) Part-I (Algebra) Arithmetic (76) (For blind, deaf, spastics, autism, learning disabled & other eligible divyang candidates) March 14, 2020 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM Mathematics (71) Part-II (Geometry) March 16, 2020 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM Science & Technology (72) Part-I (11.00 AM to 1.30 PM) Physiology Hygiene & Home Science (77) (For blind, deaf, spastics, autism, learning disabled & other eligible divyang candidates) March 18, 2020 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM Science & Technology (72) Part-II March 19, 2020 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM Multi Skill Foundation Course/Introduction to Basic Technology (81) Automobile Service Technician (82) Retail Merchandising (83) Healthcare-General Duty Assistant (84) Beauty & Wellness (85) Physical Education & Sports (86) Tourism & Travels (87) Agriculture (88) Media & Entertainment (89) Banking & Financial Services (90) Mechanical Technology (91) Electrical Technology (92) Electronics Technology (93) Elecronics & Hardware Installation Technician (94) March 21, 2020 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM Social Sciences (73) Paper-I History & Political Science March 23, 2020 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM Social Sciences (73) Paper-II Geography

Also read: Bihar Board 2020 Time Table For Class 12th; Check It Out At Biharboardonline.bihar

Also read: UOK Admit Card 2020 And Time Table For BA, BSC, Bcom; Here's How To Download It