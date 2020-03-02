UOK Admit Card 2020 And Time Table For BA, BSC, Bcom; Here's How To Download It

The University of Kota has released the time table for conducting the undergraduate and postgraduate degree exams for the year 2019 - 2020. The examinations will take place in the month of February and March this year. The time table for the BA, BSC, B.Com 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year exam has finally been released by University of Kota UOK on February 22. The students will be able to download the time table from the official website.

Also Read: KSP 2020 PSI Recruitment - Exam Date For Police Sub Inspector (Men And Women)

Also Read: OPSC 2020 Recruitment: Exam Date For The Post Of Assistant Fisheries Officer Announced

UOK exam related details for UG PG 1st, 2nd and 3rd year

Name of the university The University of Kota, Rajasthan The name of the examination Annual examination for UG Courses Courses offered by UOK Bachelors and Masters courses Academic year of examination 2019 - 2020 Time Table release date March 22, 2020 University Location Kota, Rajasthan Official website University of Kota official website

The students of UOK who have submitted their application forms along with the fees will have to start with their exam preparation. The UOK will be organizing the UG and PG practical exams from February 1 to February 15. THE UOK BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA Annual examination will be conducted from March 2 to April 16 this year.

UOK Admit Card 2020

The UOK Admit Card is a mandatory document that the candidates are required to carry to the exam centre on the day of the examination. If the candidates do not have their UOK admit cards, the will not be allowed to sit for the examination. It is expected that the UOK Admit card will be released two or three weeks before the examination in the PDF format.

How to download the UOK UG PG Exam Time Table for 2020

The candidates will have to visit the official website of the University of Kota.

After that, the candidate will have to check the examination notification.

The candidate will then have to click on their concerned time table example BA, B.Com, B.Sc etc

The time table will then be displayed on the screens which can be downloaded

The candidate can take a print out of it for future use.

Also Read: DRDO MTS Admit Card 2020 To Release Soon; How To Download The Admit Card

Also Read: SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020: Know Expected Cut-off Marks And Previous Year's Cut-off