SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka Class 10th Result Likely To Be Out In The Next Few Days

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB results are likely to come out in the next few days. As per reports, almost 8.40 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC 2020 in June and July. Karnataka government had last released the PUC results which refer to Higher Secondary exams results for class 11th and 12th examinations. Students are urged to keep a tab on the official website for any new announcements regarding Karnataka SSLC result 2020. The site for the same is karresults.nic.in and if the first site is down then students can follow the link-kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC result to come out soon?

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board's (KSEEB) had rescheduled the remaining SSLC exams between June 25, 2020, to July 4, 2020. As per reports, the SSLC exam was conducted following high-security measures, sanitization and hygiene factors. As per reports, around 43720 rooms in 2879 buildings across the state were arranged to conduct the Karnataka SSLC exam 2020.

Earlier, the state education minister S Suresh Kumar made a statement that the Karnataka SSLC result date will be in the first week of August. However, no confirmed dates were revealed. The evaluation of the papers is still under final stages and students can expect it soon. An official announcement on the date is yet to be made.

Karnataka and Kerala were the only states that conducted the exams despite the fear of the coronavirus threat. While the other southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu had cancelled their pending board exams, Kerala had successfully conducted the exam from May 26 to May 31st this year. Karnataka also followed the same.

Here are steps to access Karnataka SSLC result once it will be out-

Copy any of the links above and paste on the search bar for SSLC result 2020. Click enter and you will be redirected to the homepage of Karnataka SSLC result. You will see SSLC result 2020 and click on it once the results are announced. Enter the roll number or the seat number and date of birth on the text bar and other required credentials. Click submit for SSLC result 2020 Karnataka. Check for the name and results under SSLC exam result page.

