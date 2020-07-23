SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka KSEEB 10th Result 2020 Expected To Be Out Soon

Karanataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB results are expected to be released soon. Reportedly, over 8.40 lakh students had appeared for the Karanataka 10th exams in June and July. Karnataka government had recently released the PUC which refers to Higher Secondary exams results for the first year and second year. The updates on Karanataka 10th results could be checked on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board's (KSEEB) pending board exams were conducted starting from June 25, 2020, to July 4, 2020. The SSLC exam was held with high-security measures and utmost hygiene. As per reports, around 43720 rooms in 2879 buildings across the state were arranged to conduct the Karnataka SSLC exam 2020.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 updates

Reportedly, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar, had also announced that the Karnataka SSLC results will be out by the first week of August. However, there is no official statement out on the confirmed date for Karnataka 10th result announcement.

While the neighbouring states including Telangana and Tamil Nadu passed the students giving them a normal promotion to the next class, Karnataka govt. conducted the exams stating that the SSLC aka 10th exams could not be avoided because it is a turning point in the students' career based on which they decide their stream in their future.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020 once announced

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

Find the link stating "SSLC Results 2020"

Type in your exam roll number and other details asked on the page. Keep your KSEEB 10th admit card or hall ticket handy to add the details on the website according to that.

The SSLC Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen, save it for future reference.

You can also take a printout of the same.

While the other southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu had cancelled their pending board exams, Kerala had successfully conducted the exam from May 26 to May 31st this year. Karnataka was the second state to be conducting their 10th board exams aka SSLC exams amidst the coronavirus pandemic with strict measures. One can check the official notification on the KSEEB website when announced.

