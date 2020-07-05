Karnataka Refutes SSLC Exam Students Covid-positive Claims; Siddaramaiah Raises Questions

Shortly after Karnataka concluded the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations amid the pandemic scare, reports suggested that about 32 students who appeared for the exams tested positive for COVID.

In an address to the media, Karnataka Education Minister, S. Suresh Kumar dismissed rumours of the students getting infected in exam centres saying, “I can vouch for this that not even a single student got infected at the examination centres. The 32 students tested positive at various stages and were carrying it from other places.”

While tweeting on the matter, opposition leader and former CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah said that the state would have to wait for 15 days to know the 'exact outcome' of the SSLC exams suggesting the government to collect data from COVID patients tested between June 25 to July 20, to see if their primary contacts the SSLC exams or not. According to the Congress leader, this would help evaluate the state government's success in safely conducting the examinations.

Read: Karnataka Set To Conduct SSLC Examination For Class 10 Students; Activists Stage Protest

Read: Over 8.48 Lakh Students To Appear For SSLC Exams In Karnataka Tomorrow: Health Min

.@CMofKarnataka seems to be motivated & overconfident to conduct more exams after 'assuming' that SSLC exams were conducted safely.



I too hope that everybody are safe. But we will have to wait for 15 days to know the exact outcome.



1/2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 4, 2020

My strong suggestion to the govt is to collect data from all #COVID19 positive patients reported/ing between 15th June to 20th July to check if any of their primary contact wrote SSLC exams.



This will help the govt to evaluate if at all exams can be conducted safely.



2/2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 4, 2020

Karnataka SSLC exams conclude

SSLC examinations in Karnataka concluded on July 3, with over 8.5 lakh students enrolling for the exam. Even amid the COVID scare, the exams saw about 98 per cent attendance. As per reports, around 43720 rooms in 2879 buildings across the state were arranged to conduct Karnataka SSLC exam.

Shortly after the exams concluded, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa congratulated the students tweeting, "I heartily congratulate students who faced the examination even during the coronavirus pandemic." Education Minister, S. Suresh Kumar also tweeted shortly after saying, "The exam is proof that anything can be made possible if all the government departments work in tandem."

The SSLC exams had witnessed a series of protests by activists and parents who were against the scheduled exams amid the pandemic, asking the state government to cancel them and pass all students. According to the State Education Department, all necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of the students sitting for the exam. State Health Minister B Sriramulu revealed that all COVID related guidelines including the use of sanitisers, masks and screening were followed at exam halls.

Read: Karnataka SSLC Exams 2020: Exams Start June 25; See SSLC Exam Rules & Other Exam Updates

Read: SSLC Exams Conclude In Karnataka Amid COVID-19 Scare: CM BS Yediyurappa