St Stephen's College Admission Begins Tomorrow, Students Urged To Register To DU

St Stephen’s College which is affiliated to Delhi University has opened admissions for the upcoming academic year. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the college has made a decision to not conduct the written test but follow an interview format. The interview for the shortlisting of the undergraduate programs will be completely online. The move comes as a precautionary one to abide by the social distancing norms due to the coronavirus situation in the UT.

Also Read | Delhi University Final Semester's Mock Test Timetable In 'Open Book Exam' Mode Released

St Stephens admission begins from tomorrow

The 2020-2021 prospectus of St Stephens admissions will be completely online due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The registration process for the St Stephens admissions will start from July 7, 2020, and the process will culminate by July 18, 2020. The aspirants will have to first register themselves on Delhi University’s official website.

Also Read | St Stephen's Registration Process From July 7-18; Interviews To Be Held Online

St Stephen’s College will be following the previous reservation quota for Christian origin students, as it follows the minority status for Christians. Every year St Stephen’s college follows the part interview test, entrance tests which are then added to overall performance in the 12th standard marks for UG, and for PG it refers to the UG marks. The college interviews and tests will be added to the final performances in the previous years. However, this year online interview marks will be added to the marks received in 12th and UG respectively. St Stephen’s College will also follow the triple assessment formula, where marks obtained in the interview, co-curricular activities and academics will be added together. Candidates who are going to be shortlisted for the interview will have to keep the following documents ready-

Interview call letter Birth Certificate Mark sheets of previous exams Extracurricular certificates

The interviews slots will be given to the students priorly. The dates of the interview have not been released yet. It will follow the July 18 date of the final date for registration. If students have any queries then it can be mailed to the address- queriresadmissions@ststephens.edu.

Here are some important points as mentioned on the website of St Stephen's College-

All candidates must register at the University of Delhi’s registration site before the official deadline.

All candidates must register at St Stephen’s College using the official online application form, clearly indicating their DU Registration Number.

Foreign students applying to College must use the number received by them from the Foreign Students Registry Office instead of the DU Registration Number.

No person or agency is authorized to announce, coach/train, promote or interpret information regarding the admission process at St Stephen’s College. The College website is the sole source for official information.

Also Read | Delhi University Extends Date Of Online Registration Process Of Admission Till July 18

Also Read | Delhi University Students Fret Over Ill-prepared Online Mock Tests, Claims Site Crash