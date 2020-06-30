Delhi University Final Semester's Mock Test Timetable In 'Open Book Exam' Mode Released

Delhi University recently postponed the online open-book exams for final-year students, which were slated to be started from July 1. The open-book exam is now delayed by 10 days due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. Delhi is the worst-hit city by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. As of Friday, the contagious respiratory disease had infected 77,240 people and claimed 2,492 lives in the national capital.

The actual Open book exams would be conducted from July 10 now. However, DU is conducting a mock test for all the UG and PG students to make them accustomed to this online OBE situation. The mock test is scheduled from July 4 to July 8. Check the time table.

DU mock test timetable for final sem OBE in July 2020

This is the mock test time table released by the DU website. This time tale is for all Under Graduate and postgraduate courses, be it Regular, NCWEB and SOL. The timetable mentioned under is for the mock test of the open book exam (aka OBE) which would be conducted in July 2020.

Image courtesy: DU website

Delhi University latest news on mock tests and exam process

DU has declared to conduct the open book exam for its UG, PG final sem students on July 10, this year. The exams were earlier slated to start from July 1. According to the official website, this type of exam mode is being considered as a one time measure for academic session 2019-20.

The question papers that will be provided in the mock test are only indicative and will help the students to practice and get accustomed to the steps required to appear in the actual examination. The students can appear in any of the 15 papers as per the timetable to practice for the actual OBE exam which will take place on July 10.

The duration of the exam is for 2 hours while students will get one additional hour. During the mock test, the one extra time that the student will get is for downloading the question papers, writing answers, scanning their answer sheets and then uploading the sheets on the portal. So the total duration of the exam will be 3 hours while the Divyang (PWD) category students will be given 5 hours to appear for the exam.

Students should note that they should write their answers on the plain or ruled A4 sheets. So, the mock test will actually help the students to give this first of a kind type of exam that the DU students would be attempting on July 10.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock