Tamil Nadu To Telecast Lessons For Students On Television From August 1: Education Min

Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday announced that lessons for the school students will be televised from August 1. State Education Minister KA Sengottiyan said that the lessons will be telecast through 14 channels. The decision on the syllabus and the re-opening of the schools in the state will be taken by an 18 member expert committee, the minister said while speaking to the media.

The education minister also added that approximately 52 lakh students have been provided with laptops free of cost adding that Chief Minister K Palaniswami has inaugurated the televised classes for the students. The announcement about online classes during COVID-19 times became a debatable topic as many students of government schools hail from poorer sections of society and might not have access to mobile or smartphones. Considering this the govt took the decision to televise the classes, according to the PTI report.

Television-based Learning Programme For Class 10 Students

Earlier the Chief Minister on July 14 had launched television-based learning for Class X students amid the pandemic situation. According to reports, the lessons for Class X students will be aired on state-run television channel Kalvi, which will initially broadcast two-and-a-half hours of teaching programmes during the weekdays. Kalvi in the Tamil language means 'Education' and the television channel is being promoted amid the coronavirus crisis to support alternate learning for students until schools are safe to reopen.

COVID-19 Situation In Tamil Nadu

According to the latest figures shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has so far reported 1,92,964 total coronavirus confirmed cases out of which 52,939 are active cases. 1,36,793 patients have recovered/discharged from the coronavirus infection and 3232 patients have succumbed to the illness.

