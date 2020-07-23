Former Tamil Nadu CM MG Ramachandran's Statue Desecrated In Puducherry

In a shocking development, a statue of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) founder M G Ramachandran (MGR) in Puducherry was desecrated on Thursday by draping a saffron shawl around his shoulders. Visuals show several protestors staging a dharna near the statue. Several top AIADMK leaders and police personnel are reportedly on the spot.

MGR statue desecrated

Sources report that AIADMK MLA in the area will meet DGP tomorrow regarding the issue. Furthermore, communal tension has risen in the area of the 'saffronisation' of the former Chief Minister. MGR- the Tamil superstar-turned-politician, was known for his socialist ideas and was not particularly a 'pro-Hindu' person.

Periyar statue desecrated

Previously, on Friday, a life-size statue of social reformer E.V. Ramasamy (Periyar) was found daubed with saffron paint at the Sundarapuram area. This defacement led to protests by workers of DMK, MDMK, and VCK at the spot. The workers, who cleaned the statue, demanded the arrest of the culprits and warned that they would intensify their agitation if such incidents recur. The statue was one of the three of the social reformer installed in the city in 1995.

DMK MP Kanimozhi condemned the defacement tweeting, "Decades after his demise, Periyar is still the one who sets the narrative. He is not a mere statue but the path to self-respect and social justice including those who smear him with colours". She added while it's completely unreasonable that the AIADMK is doing this, she is not surprised as the party maintains abject silence on the issue.

Previously in January, tensions were high in Kanchipuram's Kaliyapettai as the face and hands of a Periyar statue were damaged. Moreover, Periyar has been in controversy after superstar Rajnikanth stirred a controversy claiming that Periyar conducted a rally where the naked picture of Lord Rama and Sita were decorated with garlands tied with slippers. Taking offence to his comments, pro-Tamil group Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) filed a complaint against the superstar, but Rajnikanth refused to apologize.

Who is Periyar?

EV Ramasamy, more fondly remembered as Periyar was a social reformer, activist and politician. He is regarded widely in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as the Father of the Dravidian Movement and is largely credited to have pioneered the 'Self-Respect Movement'. He was notable for raising his voice against Brahmanical dominance and dispelling myths about gender and caste-based inequality in South India, where he is revered by large sections of people.

