TBSE Result: TBSE Class 10 Results To Release On July 3 At 9 Am

Tripura Board of Secondary Education will release the TBSE board result for class 10th and 12th online. According to a report, it will announce the TBSE class 10th result on July 3, 2020, at 9 am. The results will appear on the official websites such as www.tbse.in, www.tsu.trp.nic.in/tripuraresults, or www.tripuraresults.nic.in. So, candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit there to check the TBSE board result online. Apart from the official website, there are other ways like third party sites for students to find their TBSE result. So, we have provided details about the TBSE board result that you must check out right away. Read on:

TBSE result to be out soon

Students who want to check their TBSE class 10th result need to have Admit cards handy. According to a report, the state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath confirmed the TBSE board result date. Moreover, over 39,000 students appeared for the class 10 examination. Here is Tripura board news and updates.

Notification of TBSE regarding Results Declaration and Cancellation of Examinations. pic.twitter.com/n7gvin6PcH — Ratan Lal Nath (@RatanLalNath1) June 29, 2020

Tripura board news

However, TBSE 2020 canceled all the pending exams of class 10th students following the old syllabus, and also for standard 12th candidates with Madrassa Alim (new and old), Madrassa Fazil theology, and Madrassa Fazil Arts. According to the report, it happened after the Supreme Court decided to cancel all pending Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ICSE examinations considering the well-being of the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a report, the pending exams were to take place from June 5, 2020. But the board had to postpone them because of various reasons. So, the state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath also updated about the decision for the evaluation process of those subjects.

While the TBSE class 10th result for 2019 came out in June, this year the TBSE board result will release in July. There has been a delay in the announcement due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later on, the government announced a nationwide lockdown. Here are details about how can you check the TBSE class 10th result online.

How to check TBSE Result 2020

Students can check their TBSE result by following the steps given below:

Candidates have to visit the official website of Tripura Board, www.tbse.in

They have to click on the link of TBSE 2020 board result

Students need to enter the exam roll number before proceeding

TBSE board result will appear on the screen

Students can download the result and save it for future reference

Details mentioned on TBSE result

Here are the details mentioned on TBSE result 2020

Name of the student

Roll Number

Category of the student

Subject-wise Marks

Qualifying Status

