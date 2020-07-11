Opposition Targets KCR Over Secretariat Building Demolition As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Amid the surge in Coronavirus infections across the country and as well as Telangana, the state government has decided to demolish the old secretariat and construction of a new one. To this, Opposition including BJP and Congress has hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over handling of coronavirus in the state, saying that he is now busy in the construction of a new secretariat.

"KCR has left coronavirus to people and is now busy in demolition and construction of new secretariat. We strongly condemn it and this unilateral and undemocratic decision of this government which will be taught a lesson by the people of Telangana," BJP leader K Laxman told ANI.

"The government instead of taking precautions to prevent this pandemic in Hyderabad, the government is busy on demolishing the structures of the secretariat," he added.

'Entire Telangana has only one govt hospital'

Slamming the chief minister for not paying attention to the pandemic and instead focussing his attention and funds on the secretariat, the BJP leader narrated the plight of the state in the battle the COVID-19 and welcomed the Telangana High Court's ruling to stay the demolition of secretariat buildings in Hyderabad till Monday.

"KCR instead of making government hospitals available for COVID-19 treatment, he is planning to make a construction worth Rs 500 crores for new secretariat building. The entire Telangana has only one government hospital- Gandhi Hospital and it doesn't have proper facilities. The doctors went on strike for four days and you can see what would be the condition of poor patients. Private corporate hospitals are almost squeezing people by charging lakhs for treatment," Laxman said.

Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar also criticised the chief minister over the demolition of secretariat buildings. He advised the government to put state machinery to combating COVID-19 rather than focussing on secretariat building.

"There is an alarming situation in Telangana where we are noticing about 2,000 cases every day with very less number of tests being done. He should have put the machinery to the entire state but leaving all this, DGP secretary is mainly concentrating on demolishing secretariat," Prabhakar told ANI.

"Pollution is increasing because of this demolition which is very dangerous and the court has stayed demolition. This is not the correct time to construct a new secretariat as the people are worried because of COVID-19. Now the most important thing is to prevent coronavirus and it is his responsibility to save the people of Telangana," Prabhakar said.

Telangana, in its last update, reported 1,410 new cases on Thursday. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Telangana, the has reported 30,946 COVID-19 infections of which 12,423 are active infections while 18,192 have recovered from the virus as on date. The state has suffered 331 fatalities due to COVID-19 as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.