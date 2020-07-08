Telangana: As CM KCR Is Missing In Action, Congress Questions If He Is COVID-19 Positive

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's last public appearance was on June 28 at the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. According to his office, the chief minister has since then shifted to his farmhouse at Erravalli in Gajwel, about 65 km from Hyderabad. In a mere coincidence, about 4 staffers from Pragathi Bhavan, office-cum-residence of KCR, tested positive for Coronavirus on July 2.

With rumours flying thick and fast, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy alleged that KCR has been avoiding public appearance and isolating himself for reasons best known to him. Narayana Reddy alleged that KCR was not behaving like an elected representative but running the government as if he was a king to a state and only coming out to give some sensational statements once in a while.

“In fact, the chief minister has been addicted to self-quarantine and has been hiding for the past six years. He either goes to his farmhouse or somewhere else as if he is a rishi or swamy,” he stated.



'KCR should come out of hiding'

Gudur asked KCR to come clean on news of him being infected by corona. “KCR is the Chief Minister of the state and he should come out of hiding and clarify on the news of being coronavirus infected,” he demanded. Questioning the speed with which the state government wanted to demolish the Secretariat, Gudur said that the government could have postponed it and turned the Secretariat building into a quarantine centre for six months.

"When people of the state are suffering because of Coronavirus, the chief minister is not even interested to look into the situation at the ground level. Dozens of people are dying because of complexities related to Coronavirus infections in the city. Government hospital doctors were attributing all the deaths to heart attacks whereas these deaths are caused because of Corona," Gudur alleged.

The Congress leader added that people are of the view that KCR is not in his senses and the majority of his cabinet are merely a group of dummies. “I have been trying to reach out to health minister Eatala Rajender enquiring the norms for the proposed ‘Plasma Donors Association’ but he is not responding,” Gudur concluded.

