THE World University Rankings By Subject 2022: DU & Other Indian Unis Find Place On List

Times Higher Education (THE) has released the 2022 World University Rankings by Subject for physical sciences, life sciences, psychology, and clinical and health sciences. According to a statement by THE, more than 1,600 universities from 99 countries have been ranked in at least one discipline. The University of California takes first place in the Physical Sciences category, while Harvard University tops the list in the Life Sciences category.

The University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford have topped the list of THE Rankings by Subject 2022 for Psychology and Clinical and Health, respectively. THE Rankings by Subject 2022 includes a number of Indian universities and institutions. The JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in India, which is ranked 93rd, is the lone newcomer to the top 100 for Clinical and Health. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is ranked at 251-300 in THE Subject Rankings by Subject 2022 for Clinical and Health. While Jamia Hamdard is in the 501-600 range, Aligarh Muslim University is placed in the 601+ category.

It is to be noted that THE World University Rankings by Subject 2022 does not issue individual rankings beyond 100, instead lists institutions in brackets. Indian Institute of Science is ranked at 176-200 in the Life Sciences category, BITS Pilani is ranked at 251-300, Alagappa University is ranked at 401-500, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) are placed at 401-500. Meanwhile, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), University of Delhi (DU), and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are ranked at 501-600. For Physical Sciences, IIT Gandhinagar has been ranked in the 301-400 category. THE Rankings by Subject 2022 also positioned IIT Indore and JMI in the 401-500 category. Only Delhi University (DU) has made the list for Psychology, with a ranking in the 401-500 category.

More about THE World University Rankings

It is worth mentioning here that The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2020 provides the list of finest universities in the world for studying Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, Psychology, Clinical and Health Sciences. This year's ranking was based on over 108 million citations from over 14.4 million research articles, as well as survey answers from over 22,000 academics worldwide. Over 430,000 datapoints were collected from more than 2,100 universities that supplied data. This year's league table, which is widely trusted by students, teachers, governments, and industry professionals, demonstrates how the Covid-19 pandemic has begun to impact global higher education outcomes, stated THE World University Rankings.

