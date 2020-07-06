TN Results 2020 For Class 12 Expected By July 7; Know Steps To Access The Result

The Tamil Nadu state education department’s 12th standard result was expected to release today. Minister KA Sengottaiyan had announced that the examination results for the final higher secondary class will be released in the second week of July. According to the minister, the assessment process is completed and the results can be declared after the filing of the marks. The result tab will be live once the announcements are made by the state education minister K. A. Sengottaiyan.

Also Read | TN Result For Class 12 Expected To Be Out By Second Week Of July

TN Result 2020 announcements

As per reports by the Directorate of Government Examinations or the DGE, the results can be released by July 7. The results will be declared on the official website as well as some external links. Students are urged by the state to check the results from an authentic source. The links for the same are dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in and the main website that is tnresults.nic.in.

Also Read | SHRC Issues Notice To Top Cop Over 'beating Up' Of Minor Boy In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu 12th results details

The results for the TN 12th class was pushed over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the nation to a standstill. The results are generally announced in late April or early May. However, this year, the results are yet to be announced. In 2019, over 91.30% students have passed a slight increase from the year before that.

The examinations for both TN 10th standard as well as TN 12th standard was cancelled due to the alarming situation of the coronavirus cases. The students are being promoted on the basis of their internal marks as well as attendance. Students of 10th standard are also awaiting the results which are yet to be released by the state education department of Tamil Nadu.

TN 12th result online getaway details

Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for the or TN 12th result 2020 will have to log in to the websites of the state education department to view the results. Follow the link-https://www.tn.gov.in/schedu/. Students have to keep hall tickets or admit cards handy.

Here are steps to access the results-

Copy any of the links above and paste on the search bar. Click enter. You will see and TN 12th result and click on it. Enter the roll number or the seat number, roll number, and date of birth on the text bar. Click enter. Check for the name and results. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

Also Read | SC Takes Note Of COVID-19 Infection Among Children In Tamil Nadu Shelter Home, Seeks Report

Also Read | Major Rejig Of IPS Officers In Tamil Nadu