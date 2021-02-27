TN TRB Recruitment: 1,598 Vacancies Notified; Know When And Where To Apply

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: The Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB), of Tamil Nadu, has released TN TRB notification for Teachers recruitment on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for a total of 1,598 vacancies online. Candidates can head to trb.tn.nic.in and apply for the vacancy after the online registration will begin on March 31, 2021. Here are more details about the TN TRB special Teacher recruitment.

TN TRB Recruitment 2021 details

Important dates and other details

Online registration commencement: March 31, 2021

Last date to apply: April 25, 2021

TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 for: Craft Instructor (sewing), Art Master, Music Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher. The vacancies will be fulfilled by the Tamil Nadu School Educational Subordinate Service.

Application fees for TN TRB vacancy

The application fee for TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 is Rs 500 for general category candidates. For SC, ST, SCA and PWD, candidates it will be Rs 250.

Educational Eligibility

For Craft Master: Candidates must have passed Higher Secondary (Class XII or it’s equivalent) exam with at least 50% marks from the recognized board. Applicants must have completed 40 years of age on July 1 of the year 2021.

For Art Master: General qualification required for this position, pass in +2 under 10+2 pattern. The technical qualification is a degree with Drawing and Painting of a recognised University in the State approved by UGC or its equivalent or Diploma in Painting or Diploma in Drawing of Annamalai University or A Diploma in Paintings or Commercial Arts or Modelling of the Government College of Arts and Crafts or Government Technical Examinations (Higher Grade) in FreeHand Outline and Model Drawing. A Government Diploma in Drawing or a Certificate issued by the Tamil Nadu Institute of Architecture and Sculpture, Mamallapuram; and Technical Teachers Certificate; (or) A Diploma in Fine Arts is also acceptable.

Selection process

Candidates selected in the written exam will be called for document verification by the Tamil Nadu School Educational Subordinate Service. For more details on the exam pattern and the selection process, one can visit trb.tn.nic.in.

How to apply for TN TRB Teacher Recruitment?

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in

At the moment the website has an activated link for the TN TRB notification, but once the applications become available, there will be a link to apply.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before filling the online application for TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021.

Once the applications become available candidates will have to key in their details and submit required documents.

