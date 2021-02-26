RBSE Board Exam 2021: RBSE Announces Date Sheet For Class 10 And Class 12 Exams

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the date sheets for the secondary class examinations (Class 10) and senior secondary examinations (Class 12). According to the released RBSE Board exam 2021 date sheet, the secondary exam is set to begin from May 6 and will continue till May 27, while the senior secondary exam will continue till May 29. Here are more details about the RBSE 10th timetable and RBSE 12th timetable.
RBSE 10th-time table
- Thursday, May 6: English Compulsory
- Tuesday, May 11: Hindi Compulsory
- Saturday, May 15: Maths
- Wednesday, May 19: Science
- Saturday, May 22: Social Science
- Tuesday, May 25: Third language- Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature / Rajasthani Literature / Farsi / Prakrit Language / Typing Test (English)
- Here's the pdf with the Class RBSE time table 2021 for class 10.
RBSE 12th-time table
- Environmental science: May 6
- English: May 7
- Hindi: May 8
- History, Chemistry, Agricultural chemistry, Business studies: May 10
- Psychology: May 11
- Information Technology and programing: May 12
- Geography, Accountacy, Physics: May 13
- Automobile, Beauty & Wellness, Healthcare, IT-ITES, Travel & Tourism, Electricals & Electronics, Fashion Designing: May 15
- Mathematics: May 17
- Economics, Biology, English, Shorthand Hindi, Agricultural Biology: May 18
- Physical education: May 19
- Political Science, Geology, Agriculture: May 20
- Hindi literature, Urdu literature, Sindhi literature, Gujarati literature, Punjabi literature, Rajasthani literature, Persian literature, Prakrit language, Typing lipi (English): May 21
- Vocal Music/ Instrumental Music, Dance Kathak: May 22
- Art& Painting: May 24
- Sociology: May 25
- Sanskrit literature: May 26
- English Literature/ Tankan Lipi (Hindi): May 27
- Home science: May 28
- Public Administration: May 29
- Here's the pdf with the Class RBSE time table 2021 for class 12.
How to Download RBSE 10th Time Table 2021?
- Visit the official website of Rajasthan Education Board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- You will find an activated link that reads 'RBSE 10th/Sec Time Table 2021' link under the 'News Update' section on the right side.
- Click on the link and RBSE 10th Time Table 2021 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of the time table to start preparing for the 12th board examination
How to Download RBSE 12th Time Table 2021?
- Visit the official website of Rajasthan Education Board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- You will find an activated link that reads 'RBSE 12th/Sr. Sec Time Table 2021' link under the 'News Update' section on the right side.
- Click on the link and RBSE 12th Time Table 2021 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of the time table to start preparing for the 12th board examinations.
